Winners of the International SOS Foundation Duty of Care Awards 2023

Award Winners celebrated at the Duty of Care Summit and Awards, focusing on ‘Leading Change for a Re-Imagined Future’

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The International SOS Foundation has unveiled the 2023 Duty of Care Awards winners at the Duty of Care Summit & Awards on 25 May 2023.

This year, the awards received exceptional entries from organisations across 34 countries and 19 industries, showcasing their exceptional achievements and Duty of Care commitments in protecting their global workforce. These organisations and individuals represent an unparalleled level of excellence in protecting the health, safety, and wellbeing of their global workforce.

Winners were selected by a panel of sector-leading expert judges from a host of internationally recognised organisations: the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), ASIS International, Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), The Employee Mobility Institute (TEMI), Great Place to Work, Gulf Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Pan Asia Risk & Insurance Management Association (PARIMA)/ International Federation of Risk and Insurance Management Associations (IFRIMA), Risk Management Society and The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

Kai Boschmann, Executive Director of the International SOS Foundation, comments, “In a post-pandemic poly-crisis environment Duty of Care has taken on an even greater significance and we are proud to celebrate those who have demonstrated exceptional commitment. Organisations are encouraged to sustain investment in protecting the health, safety, security and wellbeing of their global workforce.

“Building resilience and driving change to enable a rapid and effective emergence from challenging circumstances is key. Hence, Leading Change for a Re-Imagined Future is the theme for this year’s Summit and Awards. It’s encouraging to see so many organisations and individuals rise to this challenge. I am always impressed by the calibre of all the award entries and thrilled to celebrate their achievements.”

Peter O’Neil, CEO, ASIS International and Head of Judges, “Thank you to the International SOS Foundation for entrusting me to be this year’s head of judges and for my other respected and diligent judges for their expert contributions. As judges, we are inspired by the exceptional achievements and best practices demonstrated by the organisations and individuals who have shown great commitment to Duty of Care.”

Frank Scalia, Vice President – Head of National Sales, Accident & Health Division at Chubb, Platinum sponsor of the Awards, said, “We are proud to be sponsoring the Duty of Care Awards for the fifth year and to celebrate the resilience, versatility, and innovation of organisations in these challenging times. The Awards are a great opportunity to shine a spotlight on all the outstanding efforts these organisations have made; to share their stories and recognise their successes. At Chubb, good corporate citizenship lies at our core — how we practice our craft of insurance, how we work together to serve our clients, how we treat each other, and how we work to help make a better world for our communities and our planet.”

The winners, by category, are:

2023 DUTY OF CARE AWARDS WINNERS Winner Sector Location Award Category Oracle India Private Limited Technology India COVID-19 Agility & Response SONEPAR Distributor/Logistics France ESG Sinoma International Engineering Co., Ltd Industrial Engineering China Communications Chris Hart, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Pharmaceutical United States Duty of Care Ambassador Wipro Limited IT/Consulting India Inclusion and Diversity Dell Technologies Technology United States Innovation

The International SOS Foundation is proud to have Chubb as Platinum sponsor of the 2023 Duty of Care Awards & Summit and supporting sponsorship from the following organisations in order to make this event possible: Munich Re, CWT, Marsh, Mercer, Workplace Options and Koa Health.

To learn more visit https://dutyofcare-summit-awards.aio-events.com/.

