Winners Named in IDC Government Insights’ Sixth Annual Smart Cities North America Awards

17 municipalities recognized for success in leveraging emerging technology and innovation to support Smart City initiatives

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IDCGovernmentInsights—IDC Government Insights named winners this week in the sixth annual Smart Cities North America Awards (SCNAA). The awards were designed to recognize the progress North American states and municipalities have made in executing Smart Cities projects, as well as providing a forum for sharing best practices to help accelerate Smart City development in the region. Winners will be honored at Smart Cities Connect being held May 16-18, 2023, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO. To learn more about the event, please visit https://spring.smartcitiesconnect.org/.

Winners in the SCNAA illustrate best practice examples of how forward-thinking municipalities are effectively leveraging technology and innovation to offer sustainable new services and economic opportunities and to meet the needs and expectations of their diverse communities. The following municipalities are recognized for unprecedented progress in creating and sustaining smart city projects across the following 14 categories:

1. Administration (e.g., Back Office, Digital Legislating)

Government for the People Through Digital Engagement – Corona, CA

2. Civic Engagement (e.g., Open Data, City Portals, 311 apps)

Smart Water Conservation Application – Scottsdale, AZ

3. Data-Driven Policing (e.g., Real-time Crime Centers, Officer Wearables, Video Analytics)

San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office – San Mateo County, CA

4. Next-Generation Emergency Services (e.g., Next Gen 911, Early Warning Systems) – TIE

City of Syracuse Department of Public Works – Syracuse, NY

Enabling Enhanced Interoperability for First Responders – Irving, TX

5. Digital Equity and Accessibility (e.g., Public WiFi, Accessibility Services, ADA Compliance)

Phoenix Sky Harbor Accessibility Innovations for Visually and Hearing Impaired – Phoenix, AZ

6. Economic Development, Tourism, Arts, Libraries, Culture, Open Spaces (e.g., Connected Museums, Event Management, Digital Currencies, Augmented Reality Tourism)

City Street of the Future Defines Blueprint for U.S. Smart Cities – Peachtree Corners, GA

7. Education (e.g., Smart Campus, Smart Classrooms, Virtual Offerings, Online and Remote Services)

A Blueprint for Building a Community of Student Advocacy Services to Address Mental Health on Campus – San Antonio, TX – Alamo Colleges District

8. Public Health and Social Services (e.g., Addiction Monitoring and Prevention, Predictive Disease Management, Humanitarian Services) – TIE

The Orchard Knob Collaborative: A Multistakeholder Approach to Equitable Smart City Neighborhoods – Chattanooga, TN

ETHAN (Emergency Telehealth and Transport) – Houston, TX

9. Smart Buildings (e.g., Capacity Planning, Return-to-Work Programs, Sustainability and Security Systems)

The LoRa Network – Cary, NC

10. Smart Water (e.g., Water Conservation and Management, Smart Metering, Waste Reduction Efforts)

Prioritizing Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) Projects by Children’s Actual Exposure – Malden, MA

11. Sustainable Infrastructure (e.g., Smart Lighting, Waste Collection, Environmental Monitoring, Resiliency) – TIE

Air Quality and You (AQ&U) – Salt Lake City/Salt Lake County, UT

Transit Powered by the Sun: SEPTA’s Elk Hill Solar Farm – Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority

12. Transportation (e.g., Connected & Autonomous Vehicles, Public Transit, Ride-Hailing/Ride-Sharing, Electric Vehicles, Universal Mobility)

The Digital Twin of New York City – New York, NY – Columbia University

13. Transportation Infrastructure (e.g., Parking, Transit Hubs; Traffic Management and Equipment for Connected and/or Autonomous Vehicles. EV Charging Infrastructure)

Raleigh Traffic goSmart – Raleigh, NC

14. Urban Planning and Land Use (e.g., Permitting, Licensing, Inspection & Zoning; Digital Twins, Community Resiliency)

Smart Data Management Platform – Colorado Springs, CO

“Our annual Smart Cities North America Awards recognize the best of the best among smart city initiatives, and we congratulate our nearly 20 municipalities in our annual awards. This year we have seen a clear commitment to equity, inclusion, and environmental sustainability in many of the winning initiatives,” said Ruthbea Yesner, vice president, IDC Government Insights and Smart Cities and Communities Strategies. “We are thrilled to witness the continued dedicated to advancements in technology, purpose built to support diverse communities and an overall commitment by local government officials and technology suppliers in collaborating to develop smart city initiatives for the betterment of all.”

For additional information about these awards or to speak with Ruthbea Yesner, please contact Sarah Murray at 781-378-2674 or sarah@attunecommunications.com.

