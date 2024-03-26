Winners in popular photo competition announced at opening of major new exhibition, showcasing essential role and beauty of concrete around the world

21,000 entries submitted by professionals and amateurs from every continent.

Concrete in Life Photo of Year from Mexico wins $10,000 top prize.

More than 100 outstanding images from last five years of competition run by the GCCA go on display for first time at Brunswick Art Gallery in London.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A striking image of a boy flying a kite playing on the steps of the Teopanzolco Cultural Center in Mexico, has been named Concrete in Life Photo of the Year. It was selected from a record 21,000 entries to the annual global competition, run by the GCCA, which highlights the beauty and essential role that concrete plays around the world.









The image, which wins a top prize of $10,000 (ten thousand US dollars) was taken by Saeed Rezvanian, at the triangular concrete building in Cuernavaca, which was architecturally designed to pay tribute to nearby Aztec pyramid-shaped ruined temples.

Saeed’s photo was announced as this year’s winner, at the opening of a free new exhibition, to mark five years of the competition. More than 100 outstanding images are now on display to the public, at the Brunswick Art Gallery in London, itself a famous concrete building.

Thomas Guillot, GCCA Chief Executive who helped to judge this year’s competition said: “Many congratulations to Saeed Rezvanian, and all this year’s winners. Their outstanding images highlight how concrete is so many things – strong and enduring, but also touching and beautiful, supporting our many lives across the planet. And now, with the public exhibition to mark five years of the competition, we hope as many people as possible get the chance to see for themselves just how impressive the images are.”

Saeed Rezvanian, whose overall winning photo was of the Teopanzolco Cultural Center in Mexico said: “My photo shows how concrete develops both artistic and functional environments in our lives. I was captivated by the children playing amongst the beautiful structures. It’s a great honour to win the Concrete in Life 2023 competition.”

Entries were submitted from every continent and included breath-taking images of skyscrapers and the modern urban world, as well as key infrastructure such as sea defences, dams and piers, irrigation channels, bridges, roads and walkways. Photos also show more intimate human interaction in rice fields, sports centres, places of worship, playgrounds and skateparks, communities and homes, as well as striking architecturally designed spaces, and much more.

Chris George, Content Director at Digital Camera World, who also judged this year’s competition said Saeed Rezvanian’s winning photo was “a beautifully framed image, with subtle use of black and white that enchants the viewer.”

Fellow judge Paul Makovsky, who is Editor in Chief of Architect Magazine said it showed “a truly dramatic effect and energy against the solidity and reassurance of the concrete.”

This year, a special people’s vote prize chosen by the public, was also introduced for the first time, to mark five years of the competition. The $5,000 USD prize was won by Muhammad Nurudin, for his image of the Mandara Toll Road in Bali.

Four other category winners were also announced, each receiving a prize of $2,500 USD. Owen Davies was named category winner in the urban concrete section, for his photo of the Armstrong Rubber Building in New Haven, Connecticut, in the USA.

Andre Hidayat Arrasuli won the Concrete Infrastructure category for an image of the New Priok Container Terminal in Indonesia. Alexander Arregui Leszczynska, won the Concrete Beauty and Design section for his image of the Maurerhalle a lecture hall and multifunctional space in Basel, Switzerland. And A.P. Hari Wibowo was named category winner for Concrete in Daily Life, for their photo of the Aquatic Stadium Gelora Bung Karno, also in Jakarta.

All the winners and shortlisted pictures as well as an online version of the gallery can be viewed at https://gccassociation.org/concreteinlife2023/

About the GCCA: The GCCA and its members account for 80% of global cement production capacity outside of China, as well as a growing number of Chinese manufacturers. Member companies have committed to reducing and ultimately eliminating CO2 emissions in concrete, which currently account for around 7% globally, through implementation of the GCCA’s Concrete Future 2050 Net Zero Roadmap – the first heavy industry to set out such a detailed plan. Together, the GCCA is committed to building a bright, resilient and sustainable concrete future for the industry and for the world.

Full quotes from judging panel:

Chris George, Content Director at Digital Camera World, who was also on the judging panel said the winning photo was “a beautify framed image, and good use of black and white. The Concrete in Life global photography competition continues to prove it is possible to take stunning shots of architecture and the manmade environment that show off the beauty of this universal building material.”

Paul Makovsky is Editor in Chief of Architect Magazine, the official journal of The American Institute of Architects, and was also a judge for this year’s competition. He said: the winning photo showed “nice dramatic effect against the solidity of the concrete. The Concrete in Life global photography competition shows us that great examples of how this strong, versatile, and durable material is used in architecture and infrastructure in beautiful and inspirational ways.”

Additional quotes from winners:

Muhammad Nurudin, – People’s Vote Winner: “I took this photo in Bali. Something caught my attention when the plane was about to land at Ngurah Rai airport namely the Bali Mandara Toll Road, which is located very close to the airport. This toll road is built on the sea that connects the city of Denpasar, Ngurah Rai International Airport, and Nusa Dua in Bali. In addition to speeding up travel time from the airport and the city of Denpasar to Nusa Dua, the road is a solution to overcome congestion that occurs during the holiday season. Under the toll ring road there are several plots of land planted with mangroves. Farmers routinely take care of them. It is a great honour to be one of the winners of the Concrete in Life 2023 photography competition and tell how concrete is an excellent link between people in my country.”

Andre Hidayat Arrasuli – Category Winner – Concrete Infrastructure: “I took this photo on the north coast of Indonesia. New Priok Container Terminal is one of the important ports supporting economic activities. I was interested in capturing this when I saw the composition and beauty of this harbour at night. Once again, Thank you, It is my pleasure to be one of the category winners in this competition.”

A.P. Hari Wibowo – Category Winner – Concrete in Daily Life: “I am really proud that my photograph has been announced as a winner of Concrete in Life 2023. The photo shows the scene at the Aquatic Stadium Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta and paints a vivid picture. The combination of the athletes warming up for the platform diving competition, the architecture of the stadium, the vibrant colours, and the interplay of light and shadow must indeed create a captivating and harmonious scene. It’s fantastic that I was able to capture this beauty through my camera lens.”

Owen Davies – Category Winner – Urban Concrete: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be chosen as one of the winners of the Concrete in Life 2023 competition. I was inspired to make this image of the old Armstrong Rubber Building in New Haven, Connecticut after passing it several times driving along I95. The striking geometry and sheer mass of the building drew me to it initially and the bright summer light really accentuated the texture of the wonderfully sculpted concrete facade. It’s one of my favourite images and to have the judges at GCCA select it as the category winner is a huge honor. Thank you so much!”

Alexander Arregui Leszczynska – Category Winner – Concrete Beauty and Design: “I’m very excited to be a winner of the Concrete in Life 2023 and I congratulate the colleagues that made it here too! This monumental origami-like concrete structure, in which the facade and the roof are unified through the same sheet, brought back vivid memories of my architecture studies, when we explored the structural strength of folded paper as a method of creation. Visited during the Open House Basel event, the Maurerhalle remains to me a highlight and a timeless architectural gem in the city, where sculpture and structure, art and science, merge harmoniously.”

