Winners Announced for Inaugural Cohesity Customer Excellence Awards

Sky Lakes Medical Center, InfraServ GmbH & Co. Wiesbaden KG, Paramount Global, Pearl River Community College, and Macy’s Recognized for Data Security Innovation and Leadership in 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohesity, a leader in data security and management, has today announced the winners of its inaugural Cohesity Customer Excellence Awards.

As a reflection of customers globally who are deploying Cohesity solutions to transform the way they protect, store, and manage data, the 2023 award winners are being celebrated for their innovation, forward-looking leadership, and impactful achievements in safeguarding company data to protect their business using Cohesity solutions.

Following are the winners of the Cohesity Customer Excellence Awards across five global award categories:

Cyber Pioneer: Most Innovative Data Security and Cyber Resilience Deployment

This award recognizes a customer advancing the “state of the art” in data security and cyber resilience (protection, detection, containment, recovery) at a time when the threat landscape has so rapidly evolved.

Winner: Sky Lakes Medical Center

Hybrid Cloud Data Protection Hero: Best Hybrid Cloud Data Protection Deployment

This award recognizes a customer fully embracing hybrid cloud—protecting their cloud-native, SaaS, and on-premises data with our self-managed and Cohesity-managed (Cohesity Cloud Services) solutions—while also highlighting measurable outcomes (ROI, TCO, etc.).

Winner: InfraServ GmbH & Co. Wiesbaden KG (formerly GES Systemhaus)

Cloud Conqueror: Best Cloud-First Deployment

This award recognizes a customer operating their business with a cloud-first IT environment. It honors forward-looking leadership and cloud architecture—whether Cohesity Cloud Services or self-managed across the leading public cloud providers—and their outcomes.

Trailblazer: Rookie of the Year

This award recognizes an organization that made its first Cohesity purchase on or after January 1, 2022 and has innovated in groundbreaking ways, including driving exceptional early outcomes and/or charting a new course in how data is protected, secured, and managed.

Winner: Pearl River Community College

DEI Champion: The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Leadership Award

The DEI award celebrates a customer whose exemplary leadership in advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the InfoSec community yields clear, positive, and demonstrable impacts.

“Congratulations to all of this year’s award winners who demonstrate commitment to safeguarding company data with an innovative approach,” says Kit Beall, chief revenue officer, Cohesity. “We celebrate their innovation, forward-looking leadership, and impactful achievements in data security and management.”

