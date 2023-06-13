Winners Announced at the Digital Wealth Awards 2023: Celebrating Brokerage Brands Driving Change for Today’s Investors

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Digital Wealth Awards 2023 took place on May 25th at the Viceroy Hotel in Chicago, as the pinnacle of the Digital Wealth Summit bringing together nearly 100 representatives from over 50 leading wealth brands across North America. Hosted by Trading Central, a leading provider of investment insights, the event served as a catalyst for senior leaders to explore cutting-edge research, share experiences, and move the industry forward in the best interest of today’s self-directed investors.

The Digital Wealth Awards ceremony, sponsored by Refinitiv, recognized the brokerage brands that have made significant strides in the key themes associated with exceptional investor experiences.

The judging process involved a rigorous assessment of North American contenders for key platform functionalities and an independent panel of judges to weigh each contender against a transparent set of criteria to ensure fairness and objectivity. The panel of esteemed judges included Theresa Carey from CareyOnInvesting, Rob Carrick from The Globe and Mail, Luke Jacobi from Benzinga, and Lorenzo Vignati from Investment Trends.

The winners and runners-up across each category for the Digital Wealth Awards 2023 are as follows:

One-Stop-Shop Platform:



Winner: Stash



Runner Up: Charles Schwab

Best ESG Investing:



Winner: Fidelity Investments



Runner Up: ScotiaiTrade

Best for Active Traders:



Winner: TD Ameritrade



Runner Up: Questrade

Most Supportive Experiences:



Winner: Tastytrade



Runner Up: J.P. Morgan

Best for New Investors:



Winner: Robinhood



Runner Up: Webull

Best Personalized Experience:



Winner: Merrill Edge



Runner Up: ScotiaiTrade

For further information about the Digital Wealth Awards and the criteria winners were assessed with, please visit:



https://www.digitalwealthevents.com/event/digital-wealth-awards-chicago-2023

To learn more about the Digital Wealth Summit, please visit:



About Trading Central:



Trading Central is a leading Fintech dedicated to empowering investors with cutting-edge tools, insights, and research. To discover more about Trading Central, please visit: www.tradingcentral.com

