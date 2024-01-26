Windstream’s Kristi Moody Elected to USTelecom Board of Directors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kristi Moody, executive vice president, general counsel and chief compliance officer for Windstream Holdings, today was elected to the board of directors of USTelecom | The Broadband Association.





USTelecom is the nation’s leading association of connectivity providers and innovators. The board of directors is primarily responsible for setting association policy, exploring potential strategic initiatives of USTelecom’s committees, and serving as the “voice” of the association.

“ I’m honored to join the USTelecom Board of Directors,” Moody said. “ This year will be incredibly important to achieving our nation’s goal of ubiquitous broadband as the states implement the federal Broadband Equity and Access and Deployment Program. I look forward to being a strong advocate for rural communities as states, local governments and providers embark on this once-in-a-generation deployment of fiber broadband to unserved areas.”

Moody oversees Windstream’s legal affairs, including strategic initiatives, contracts and contingencies, risk management, government affairs, regulatory and ethics compliance, and corporate governance matters.

Moody joined Windstream in 2006 as senior litigation counsel. She was named vice president of law in 2012 and deputy general counsel in 2013, and served as Windstream’s corporate secretary until May 2023.

Prior to joining Windstream, Moody was in private practice for 11 years. She has a juris doctorate from the William H. Bowen School of Law at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Louisiana Tech University.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings is a privately held communications and software company. Windstream offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. The company also provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network to consumers and small and midsize businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Additional information is available at www.windstream.com. Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @Windstream.

