Windstream Wholesale Expands Network Connectivity in Myrtle Beach

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windstream Wholesale, a leading provider in advanced network solutions, is pleased to announce the successful launch of a new network Point of Presence (POP) and the activation of domestic U.S. wavelength services at the DC BLOX Cable Landing Station (CLS) in Myrtle Beach, S.C. This milestone highlights the ability to offer up to 400G wave service from the DC BLOX site through Windstream Wholesale’s long-haul Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON), effectively addressing diverse traffic needs across its extensive domestic network.

A cornerstone of Windstream Wholesale's Beach Route strategy, this initiative is aimed at delivering robust lit and dark fiber services via diverse connectivity to subsea cables landing in Myrtle Beach. Located between Virginia Beach and Jacksonville, Fla., the DC BLOX CLS site offers unparalleled flexibility to international customers seeking innovative U.S. gateway options.

Windstream Wholesale anticipates rising demand for lit capacity connections to subsea cables, including:

Anjana : A 7,121 km fiber-optic cable connecting Myrtle Beach to Santander, Spain.

: A 7,121 km fiber-optic cable connecting Myrtle Beach to Santander, Spain. Firmina : A cable linking Myrtle Beach with countries in South America.

: A cable linking Myrtle Beach with countries in South America. Nuvem: Connecting Myrtle Beach to Bermuda and Portugal.

" This strategic investment in the Beach Route highlights our commitment to providing state-of-the-art connectivity solutions," said Joe Scattareggia, president of Windstream Wholesale. “ By activating wavelength services to the DC BLOX Cable Landing Station, we are significantly enhancing our network's resilience and diversity, empowering our customers with unparalleled connectivity options to meet their evolving needs.”

“ With the highest capacity subsea cables in history landing in Myrtle Beach, the emerging DC BLOX CLS ecosystem depends upon valuable partners like Windstream Wholesale," said Jeff Wabik, DC BLOX chief technology officer. “ We look forward to our ongoing collaboration with Windstream to help Myrtle Beach become the next-generation connectivity hub for our shared global customers.”

To view the complete nationwide Windstream Wholesale network, visit https://www.windstreamwholesale.com/network-map/

About Windstream Wholesale

Windstream Wholesale is an innovative optical technology leader that delivers fast, flexible, and customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers, and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream Wholesale is one of three brands managed by Windstream. The company’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by delivering a full suite of advanced communications services. Windstream also offers fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states as well as managed cloud communications and security services to mid-to-large enterprises and government entities across the U.S. Windstream is a privately held company headquartered in Little Rock, Ark. Additional information about Windstream Wholesale is available at windstreamwholesale.com. Follow us on X (Twitter) @Windstream and LinkedIn at @Windstream.

