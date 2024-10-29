Windstream Partners Selects HUB to Scale Performance Reporting and Streamline Operations

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AssetManagement–HUB is pleased to announce that Windstream Partners has selected HUB Performance Reporting, a SaaS solution designed to automate reporting processes and enhance operational oversight.





HUB Performance Reporting – Maximize your performance reporting team’s productivity and adapt to new reporting needs simply and easily.

Windstream Partners, an outsourced C-suite solutions provider is utilizing HUB to automate performance reporting; standardizing factsheet generation, report scheduling, and increase their ability to respond to customized client report requests.

HUB automates data preparation and validation, with configurable workflows and dashboards, and direct access to fully governed underlying performance data used in factsheet generation.

Joe Trentacosta, CEO of Windstream Partners, “HUB has enabled us to scale our business by automating key reporting processes, allowing us to operate more efficiently and focus on growth without the need for additional resources. The onboarding process was fast and seamless, requiring minimal effort on our part. We’re excited to continue optimizing and scaling our operations with HUB’s support.”

Paul Taylor, CEO of HUB, “We’re proud to support Windstream Partners in enhancing their reporting and operational efficiency. HUB’s solution is designed to streamline processes, giving firms the flexibility to expand without adding significant overhead. By automating data ingestion, validation, and reporting workflows, we ensure our clients can focus on their core business while we handle the heavy lifting behind the scenes.”

About HUB

HUB provides SaaS solutions that helps asset managers & hedge funds simplify daily tasks by automating complex and manual processes; seamlessly integrating investment data directly into operational workflows. HUB products streamline manual processes, reduce operational risk, expand data access and drive growth. HUB is committed to providing customers with flexible adoption, quick onboarding, rapid ROI, and scalable growth aligned with their business needs.

For more information about HUB and our solutions, visit HUB.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Windstream

Windstream Partners provides customized advisory, co-sourced, and outsourced solutions for emerging and mid-sized investment managers, specializing in CFO, COO, and core operational functions across both alternative and traditional strategies. Windstream Partners is dedicated to offering high-touch service, flexible solutions, and an institutional-grade platform to support clients’ growth.

For more information about Windstream Partners, visit windstreamllc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

