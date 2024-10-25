Windstream Enterprise Recognized as 2024 Cato Networks Service Provider Partner of the Year

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Windstream Enterprise (WE), a leading IT managed services provider, announced it was recognized as the 2024 Cato Networks Service Provider Partner of the Year. Windstream was honored during the Americas Partner Awards ceremony at the 2024 Cato Networks Americas Partner Summit in Las Vegas.





Windstream Enterprise’s cloud-native and fully managed Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Security Service Edge (SSE) services are powered by the Cato SASE Cloud Platform and leverage Cato Networks’ global private backbone made up of more than 90 Points of Presence (PoPs) worldwide.

Windstream Enterprise was the first North American managed service provider to fully converge cloud-optimized network and security with a completely integrated SASE solution, enabling businesses to adapt to constantly shifting users, applications and work environments while keeping all application and security policies in sync with these changing endpoints—all from a single pane of glass. Customers’ security is more effective and easier to maintain because this solution unifies security policies governing users in and out of the office, regardless of device or location—domestically and internationally.

“ With the SASE platform, powered by Cato Networks and managed by Windstream, customers can meet the security and network challenges of today’s threat-laden IT environments without compromising corporate efficiency,” said Ben Team, executive vice president, sales for Windstream Enterprise. “ Being selected as the 2024 Cato Networks Service Provider Partner of the Year is a testament to the hard work, shared vision and collaboration between our two companies. We’re thrilled and honored to accept this award.”

“ As the SASE leader and a partner-first company, Cato Networks is committed to empowering the channel community to be in the best position to win and retain SASE customers,” said Frank Rauch, global channel chief at Cato Networks. “ Partners drive our success and it’s important that we recognize them for their accomplishments this year. Congratulations to Windstream for being named the 2024 Cato Networks Service Provider Partner of the Year. Together, we are redefining the IT security market with SASE.”

The 2024 Cato Networks Americas Partner Awards celebrate partners that demonstrate commitment to the Cato customer experience, innovation with the use of Cato products, and outstanding business results. The full list of winners can be found here.

ABOUT WINDSTREAM

Windstream Enterprise drives business and government agency transformation across the U.S. through managed cloud communications, networking and security services. Windstream Enterprise is one of three brands managed by Windstream. The company’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by delivering a full suite of advanced communications services. Windstream also offers fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states as well as customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream is a privately held company headquartered in Little Rock, Ark. Additional information about Windstream Enterprise is available at windstreamenterprise.com or windstream.com. Follow us on LinkedIn at @Windstream.

