Windstream Enterprise Invests in VoIP Network Upgrade to Microsoft Azure for Operators Clustered Call Feature Server

Customers will benefit from enhanced reliability and performance afforded by new features within this advanced unified communications infrastructure

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Windstream Enterprise, a leading IT managed network provider, today announced it has fully migrated its leading Voice over IP (VoIP) platform to Microsoft’s Azure for Operators clustered Call Feature Server (cCFS). This upgrade is the latest in an ongoing series of investments that Windstream Enterprise has made to enhance the value of its cloud-based communications services provided to customers.

VoIP is an IP-based unified communications infrastructure that combines separate voice and data channels into a single, cloud-based connection to optimize network performance with stable voice quality, survivability and feature standardization across multiple locations. This investment made by Windstream Enterprise gives its Dynamic IP and Unified Communications (UC) customers greater reliability, access to new communications and integrated data and voice features to support their businesses, and a more robust portal to deliver a consistently positive user experience.

The collaboration with Microsoft expands upon Windstream Enterprise’s Dynamic IP solution, a VoIP platform that supports multiple call paths—analog, SIP turning and PRI—and allows customers to leverage their existing network infrastructure with flexible bandwidth. In doing so, the solution ensures multiple levels of redundancies that help businesses run smoothly and prevent unplanned downtime via network outages, human or system error, or cyberthreats. The solution also enhances the user experience by seamlessly integrating with Windstream Enterprise’s award-winning WE Connect customer portal, enabling clients to self-manage their network and communications needs, data and assets—all in a single-pane-of-glass view.

“ In this hyper-connected world, businesses require failproof, reliable voice and data solutions. With this move to the Microsoft Azure for Operators VoIP platform, we are ensuring customers are on the most advanced, leading-edge technology so they can unlock their own revenue and profitability potential,” said Art Nichols, chief technology officer, Windstream Enterprise. “ This investment is about giving our customers the technology, support and constant innovation they must have to drive their businesses forward.”

Voice solutions have significantly advanced beyond legacy underlying access technology like Time Division Multiplexing (TDM), DS1 and DS3 Access solutions and copper-based services, such as primary rate interfaces (PRIs) and plain old telephone services (POTS). These solutions no longer support the basic necessities of modern business communications and the need to collaborate remotely both internally and with customers. With Dynamic IP, businesses can seamlessly scale their communications with minimal or no additional infrastructure investment. As a managed service, Dynamic IP is set up and run by Windstream Enterprise, and backed by a dedicated team of technology experts to provide strategic planning, design and 24/7 support.

Windstream Enterprise customers are already taking advantage of the streamlined integration between Azure for Operators offerings and Windstream Enterprise for seamless collaboration across both voice and data solutions. Banking, education, retailers, government and healthcare providers, among other businesses, are leveraging Windstream Enterprise’s proprietary software solutions, which include the robust Secure Access Security Edge (SASE) and Security Service Edge (SSE) cybersecurity offerings.

“ Cloud-ready voice and data integrations are essential for almost all businesses operating in our hybrid workplace and always-on world,” said Austin Herrington, vice president, product management, Windstream Enterprise. “ Our cost-effective, scalable VoIP and UC solutions give customers all the features they want, along with ironclad security and reliability. By aligning with technology providers like Microsoft, we can keep our customers moving toward their goals by helping them get out from underneath burdensome legacy technology.”

“ By using the Microsoft Azure for Operators clustered Call Feature Server to underpin its VoIP and UC solutions, Windstream Enterprise is demonstrating its commitment to extending customers a flexible, secure, and modern suite of carrier grade communications solutions,” said Tad Brockway, corporate vice president, Microsoft Azure for Operators.

