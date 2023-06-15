Windstream Enterprise Honored as Stevie® Award Winner in 2023 American Business Awards®

The 21st Annual American Business Awards recognized the company for its industry-leading network security solution, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Windstream Enterprise, a leading managed communications service provider, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Network Security category for its Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution, powered by Cato Networks. This is the fifth year in a row that the American Business Awards (ABA) has recognized Windstream Enterprise solutions, demonstrating a solid, consistent track record of success with the company’s product and service innovation.

Winning this award highlights the unique impact of the company’s SASE solution, a networking security framework that enables businesses to adapt to constantly shifting users, applications and work environments—all while keeping all application and security policies synchronized from a single pane of glass. With the launch of SASE in 2022, clients gained access to this industry-leading technology from Cato Networks and professionally managed service and support from Windstream Enterprise.

The judges who selected Windstream Enterprise for the award commented, “ This is an inspirational story of business success,” and said that the company “ is a major player in the managed SASE solution market. The partnership between Windstream Enterprise and Cato Networks to provide a fully integrated SASE solution seems to be a commendable achievement, and the product’s features, including SD-WAN, FWaaS, SWGs, CASB and ZTNA, are impressive. They are definitely taking big steps toward cloud security in a highly up-and-coming and in-demand industry.”

In addition to the Bronze Stevie, the ABA named SASE from Windstream Enterprise a winner of the 2023 People’s Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite New Product. These accolades come on the heels of several other recent industry rankings by analysts, experts and customers—including Windstream Enterprise being named to the Gartner’s 2022 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide Report for its flagship managed UCaaS product, OfficeSuiteUC®.

Windstream Enterprise SASE customers can further streamline operations and improve productivity by leveraging the seamless integration of enterprise-grade networking, security and collaboration products, while supported by Windstream Enterprise’s complete management of all access connections and backed by its Cyber Security Operations Center and Technical Service Management experts.

“ Security remains the highest priority for enterprises as they move toward cloud-based infrastructures and hybrid work environments,” said Art Nichols, chief technology officer, Windstream Enterprise. “ Our demonstrated leadership in product innovation, combined with our swift response to the surge in market and customer demand for cloud-optimized networking and security solutions, has created a next generation, cloud-native SASE framework for customers spanning across any vertical.”

This year marks the 21st Annual ABA, the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program, where more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted for consideration in a wide range of categories. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations—public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

“ It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The ABA and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Windstream



Windstream Holdings is a privately held communications and software company. Windstream offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. The company also provides premium broadband, entertainment, and security services through an enhanced fiber network to consumers and small and midsize businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Follow us on LinkedIn at @Windstream.

Gartner Disclaimer



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About the Stevie Awards



Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

