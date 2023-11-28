Windfall Bio’s Methane-to-Value Solution Named to Fast Company’s Third Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech

Esteemed List Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future

Windfall Bio’s methane-to-value solution was honored as a winner in the Food and Agriculture category. Windfall’s solution captures and transforms climate-harming methane into a valuable agricultural asset. While methane is a natural part of agriculture, it’s now responsible for up to half of current atmospheric warming and its accumulation is rapidly accelerating. Windfall’s solution enables sustainable farming practices for both large and small farms by providing a low-cost, low-maintenance solution to capture methane emissions and transform these waste emissions into organic soil nutrients on site.

Windfall’s solution uses proprietary nature-based technology derived from natural methane-eating microbes from the soil known as mems. Mems consume methane directly while also capturing nitrogen from the air to produce organic soil nutrients. With this approach, Windfall is creating a new cultural standard of low methane food, enabling a more equitable food system that allows communities to grow and eat what they need with zero barrier to entry.

This year, 119 technologies developed by established companies, startups, or research teams are highlighted on the list for their cutting-edge advancements and potential to impact consumers, businesses, and society overall. While not all of the technological developments are available in the market yet, each one is reaching key milestones in order to have a proven impact in the next five years.

“Being named a winner in this class of Next Big Things in Tech is a testament to our team’s important work to bring the first solution to market that addresses very dilute and atmospheric methane capture and utilization,” said Josh Silverman, co-founder and CEO of Windfall Bio. “This recognition underscores our methane-to-value solution and its potential impact for the agriculture sector and beyond. Windfall is poised to not only reduce methane emissions, but also increase opportunities for farmers and other stakeholders by enabling them to operate more efficiently and become more self-reliant.”

“The Next Big Things in Tech is not just a look around the corner—it’s a look around the corner after that,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “These are the products and ideas that will define technological innovation for the rest of this decade and beyond—and solve some of the world’s most pressing issues. We are thrilled to honor the organizations that are making them a reality.”

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About Windfall Bio

Windfall Bio is a nature-based technology company that has developed a methane-to-value solution that harnesses methane-eating microbes to transform harmful emissions into organic soil nutrients, whether in agricultural settings or across industries such as oil and gas, landfills and waste management. Windfall Bio will drastically reduce the carbon footprint of the Earth’s food system, increasing profits for the farmers that feed our communities without increasing costs to consumers. Windfall Bio provides microbes, digestors, and associated services that allow for the capture and transformation of methane from a variety of sources, including direct capture of methane carbon from the atmosphere.

Founded in 2022 and based in Menlo Park, CA, Windfall Bio is venture-backed by top-tier firms including Mayfield, UNTITLED, B37 Ventures, Baruch Future Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Cavallo Ventures and MCJ Collective.

To learn more about Windfall Bio’s solution and its benefits, visit www.windfall.bio.

