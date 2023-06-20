WIN SOURCE Makes its Mark at PCIM Europe 2023 with a Commitment to Sustainable Development

Leading electronic components distributor showcases its strategy for sustainability and green enterprise at the renowned international exhibition and conference

SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WIN SOURCE, a leading distributor of electronic components, made a significant appearance at PCIM Europe 2023, which was held in Nuremberg, Germany from May 9-11. The company’s representative, Freda King, delivered an insightful speech on their commitment to sustainable development, demonstrating their profound corporate ethos and social responsibility.





PCIM Europe is a renowned professional exhibition for European power electronics. As a leading international exhibition and conference in the fields of power electronics, intelligent motion, renewable energy and energy management, it has consistently been at the forefront of the power electronics industry, closely following market development trends.

In a post-exhibition interview, King elaborated on how WIN SOURCE is supporting sustainable development as an independent distributor of electronic components in Asia. “WIN SOURCE provides alternative solutions as one of our main business areas. We not only provide customers with outdated and commonly used parts, but also offer innovative, alternative solutions and services to meet their business goals today and in the future,” she said.

King further explained that both Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and contract electronics manufacturers can conserve valuable resources by outsourcing their electronic component procurement requirements to WIN SOURCE. The company can also assist in reducing excess inventory of components that are no longer needed. “Alternative solutions can find cross-references that fit features, avoid redesign and offer multi-source options, to some extent energy savings, reflecting WIN SOURCE’s strategy and practice for sustainability,” King stated.

WIN SOURCE has actively pursued various certifications to underscore its commitment to sustainable development. For instance, the ISO14001 series of standards, established by the International Organization for Standardization, relate to the environmental management system. “We hope to prove that we want to build a green enterprise rather than subjectively thinking that qualified products equate to environmental protection. This not only gives our customers confidence but also sets our self-requirements,” King added.

The company insists on providing customers with the highest standard of products and services. “If customers buy fake or refurbished components, it will delay the entire production chain, resulting in a waste of resources, which does not align with the concept of sustainable development. We insist that quality is life, and we hope customers can be 100% assured of products from WIN SOURCE,” King emphasized.

WIN SOURCE also helps customers find outdated parts and provides alternative parts solutions to maintain a low production cost while preserving the original production chain. “We have always believed that the electronic supply chain needs not only progress but also to retain some precious industrial civilization. This is a social responsibility that WIN SOURCE has been adhering to to improve the development of the electronic industry,” King concluded.

For more information about WIN SOURCE and to shop now, visit win-source.net.

About WIN SOURCE

Established in 1999, WIN SOURCE is a dedicated supply chain partner specializing in sourcing obsolete, end-of-life and hard-to-find electronic components. With a focus on efficient supply management, cost-saving procurement and fast sourcing and delivery, they optimize their inventory and global supplier network to reduce procurement cycles and costs. Their commitment extends beyond being a supplier; they are a reliable partner ensuring smooth and efficient supply chain operations. With over two decades of experience, WIN SOURCE serves a diverse range of industries worldwide, delivering the components they need when they need them.

E-mail: service@win-source.net

Phone: +86-755 -83957316



Website: www.win-source.net