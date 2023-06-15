Wilson Sonsini Adds Space and Technology Veteran Curt Blake in Seattle

Former Spaceflight Inc. Co-founder and CEO Blake Joins Corporate Department as Senior Of Counsel

Wilson Sonsini to Launch NewSpace Industry Group by Leveraging Blake’s Expertise and the Firm’s Existing Experience Representing Clients Engaged in the Sector

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, today announced that Curt Blake has joined the firm as Senior Of Counsel in the Seattle office and that the firm is using the occasion to launch a NewSpace industry group, leveraging the firm's existing experience representing clients in the sector and Blake's expertise. Blake co-founded and was formerly CEO of Spaceflight Inc., the largest provider of integrated launch services and leading provider of orbital transfer vehicles for small satellites.





During Blake’s 12-plus years at Spaceflight, he helped establish its network of launch providers, which included SpaceX, Rocket Lab, Roscosmos, Orbital, JAXA, Arianespace, and NSIL. He also established relationships with key commercial, civilian, and defense-related customers, resulting in more than 470 spacecraft deployed from over 55 different missions.

Adding Blake bolsters Wilson Sonsini’s experience representing NewSpace sector clients in what is a rapidly growing industry—one that is projected to reach $1 trillion in revenue by 2040, according to a report by Space Impulse, a leading provider of media and market intelligence on the space technology industry. According to Space Capital’s fourth quarter 2022 report, private market equity investment in the space sector in 2022 was just over $20 billion, comparatively lower than 2021’s total of more than $47 billion, largely due to interest rate increases during 2022.

Wilson Sonsini represents a range of NewSpace sector clients in corporate, regulatory, intellectual property, and litigation matters, as well as in technology transactions. The firm’s NewSpace sector clients include investors and companies such as Astranis Space Technologies, BlackSky, Lunasonde, Skylo Technologies, and Slingshot Aerospace.

“It’s really amazing to see how the NewSpace sector is very much alive with activity and potential, even if you only consider commercialization opportunities, communications needs, and the continued advancement of space technology,” said Craig Sherman, a corporate partner at Wilson Sonsini who represents companies and investors in the space industry. “With Curt’s background and the experience that others in the firm have amassed through their own prior space-related roles or client representation, this is an ideal opportunity for us to work more closely with the innovators and established companies leading the way forward in the NewSpace sector.”

Blake was a member of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation Board and is currently a contributor to numerous satellite conferences. Before co-founding Spaceflight, he served in a variety of senior executive and legal roles at software companies, including Microsoft, Aldus, Corbis, and Starwave.

“I’m excited about joining Wilson Sonsini because of its impressive legacy of working with innovative technology and life sciences clients,” said Blake. “Taking on this role at such a unique time gives me the opportunity to continue focusing on the rapidly growing and dynamic space technology sector while building upon the relationships I’ve established in the industry. I also look forward to collaborating with the firm’s impressive team of attorneys and leveraging our collective experience to help companies and investors driving growth in the NewSpace arena.”

Blake earned his J.D. and M.B.A. from the University of Washington’s Schools of Law and Business after receiving a B.A. from the same institution.

