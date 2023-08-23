Wilson & Company Names Eleven New Shareholders to Further Company Growth

Jake Alford, Troy Brooks, Audra Gallegos, Doug Goetz, Garrett Hummel, Charles Loughman, Whit Lynn, Brian McBride, Eric Norwood, Cody Porter, and Leslie Romero named company shareholders





ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wilson & Company Inc., Engineers & Architects has expanded its ownership to 53 naming eleven esteemed individuals as Wilson & Company’s newest employee shareholders.

“I am excited to announce the addition of this dynamic group to our employee-owners,” said Jim Brady, PE, president and CEO of Wilson & Company. “Their shared commitment to providing excellent professional services with lasting Higher Relationships reflects a commitment to the company’s growth vision, purpose, and long-term success. With their support, we look forward to expanding our market presence and delivering high-quality engineering solutions to our clients.”

Jake Alford, III, serves as the field operations manager for the company’s rail service. With nearly 20 years of experience, he provides the railroad permit expertise to navigate the railroad permitting process successfully. Under his leadership, his team manages schedules and completes over 3,500 utility inspection services annually for Class I railroads and shortlines across the United States. Alford’s inspection experience includes welding, coating, boring, utility, and environmental in the oil, gas, and water/wastewater industry.

Troy Brooks has more than 30 years of experience working in various IT roles, including helpdesk support, systems administration, and IT management. Brooks has served as Wilson & Company’s IT manager since 2005. During this time, he has led initiatives and assisted with moving the company from a siloed infrastructure with local office services to a unified, collaborative organization.

Audra Gallegos, PE, has worked at Wilson & Company for 17 years and is a civil engineer specializing in traffic and transportation engineering involving data collection, traffic impact studies, roadway alignment studies, parking studies, and signal optimization/coordination. Her experience includes plan development for plans and profiles, analysis of new and existing facilities, site planning, traffic control plans, traffic-calming designs, street design, permanent signing and striping, structure placement sections, utility plans, and cost estimates. She is adept in facilitation, leading public and neighborhood meetings, open houses, and charrettes.

Doug Goetz is a general civil operations manager as an employee of Wilson & Company for 22 years providing civil and environmental design, construction, and project management services. His experience encompasses water and wastewater treatment systems, hydraulic modeling, preparation of design plans and specifications, cost estimating, project scheduling, and project management.

Garrett Hummel, PE, ENV SP, is a transportation operation manager. With ten years of experience at Wilson & Company, Hummel specializes in roadway design elements on rural and urban projects throughout the Midwest. He is an expert in developing 3D project deliverables for design and construction. His knowledge of the project development process enables him to drive the project schedule and avoid unnecessary delays. Hummel leads and manages design teams who work closely with clients and contractors to create unique solutions that respond directly to the project goals.

Charles Loughman, PE, ENV SP, is a civil engineer with 12 years of experience specializing in hydrology and hydraulic engineering. His expertise includes levee accreditation and rehabilitation, dam assessment and design, storm sewer design and rehabilitation, municipal and watershed drainage master plan development, floodplain analysis and mapping, and Federal Emergency Management Agency Letter of Map Change analysis and development. Loughman’s experience also includes sanitary sewer main extensions, water main extensions, site development, and new or rehabilitated street improvements.

Whitney Lynn is a geospatial operations manager with over 15 years of experience, Lynn has been involved in numerous projects performing LiDAR, photogrammetric, GIS, and image processing tasks and has completed various imagery and point cloud-based projects. He has modified proven manned aircraft mapping workflows to maintain accuracies and QA/QC for UAS mapping. Lynn’s knowledge of imagery and point clouds, from wide-area mapping to high-definition scanning, has translated to success for many projects.

Brian McBride, PE, is a vice president of water/wastewater and has more than 30 years of experience providing program and project management, startup and commissioning assistance, detailed design, construction services, and engineering studies in the water and wastewater field. McBride also has experience managing alternative delivery projects such as design-build and construction manager at risk.

Eric Norwood, PE, serves as a project manager with more than 15 years of experience in the construction industry managing design, construction, and quality programs on transportation and infrastructure projects, specifically in construction management and QA/QC on traditional and design-build transportation projects. Norwood’s responsibilities includes overall management of construction quality programs, schedule management, progress payments and cost forecasting, change order management, traffic control management, and utilities coordination.

Cody Porter, PE, is a civil engineer with a depth of project experience across various civil infrastructure projects. Porter has designed drainage and roadway projects for many municipalities, specializing in complex projects with extensive coordination efforts. In addition to design efforts, Porter has a background in construction observation, providing him with unique insight into the design and construction of municipal infrastructure projects.

Leslie Romero, PE, is a project manager with more than 15 years of experience specializing in roadway and site development projects for urban and rural settings. Romero is an experienced project manager on state, federal, tribal, and municipal projects, fostering clear communication with project stakeholders. She has managed multi-disciplinary teams and is known for leading them to deliver quality projects on schedule and within budget.

Shareholders are leaders at Wilson & Company that are consistent with our purpose, exemplify Higher Relationships and support a “One Company” culture. To learn more about Wilson & Company’s services and core values, visit https://www.wilsonco.com/.

About Wilson & Company Inc., Engineers & Architects

Wilson & Company Inc., Engineers & Architects, has brought more than 700 people together in 15 offices over nine states to build Higher Relationships through discipline, intensity, collaboration, shared ownership, and solutions with our clients, partners, and communities. After nine decades of business, professionals continue to hone their craft with us, including civil, mechanical, electrical, and structural engineering; architecture; planning; biology; surveying; mapping; GIS specializations; drone piloting; financial analyses; program management; construction administration and inspection; and a growing number of multi-disciplinary specialties. We seek to create value for a diverse client base, including federal and municipal governments, public transportation agencies, railroad companies, industrial and commercial corporations, and private developers.

More at wilsonco.com | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Contacts

Emily Clarke, emily.clarke@wilsonco.com, 720-771-2357