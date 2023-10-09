Wilmington News Journal Names CSC a Top Workplace for 17th Straight Year

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CSC has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor for the 17th consecutive year by The News Journal. This honor makes CSC the oldest, continuous Top Workplace in the United States and the only 17-time winner. The list is based solely on anonymous employee feedback gathered through Energage, LLC, a third-party employee engagement technology partner, and measures various culture drivers, including alignment, execution, and connection.





“Every year we’re named a Top Workplace is truly an honor, and it’s a reminder of the great things we’re able to accomplish as one company,” says Kristyn DiIenno, CSC’s vice president of global human resources. “Our people each bring their own unique perspectives, experiences, and expertise, and we all share the same commitment to our clients, communities, and one another. It’s that commitment that’s given us a competitive advantage, driven innovation, and allowed us to fulfill our CSC Promise for more than 120 years. We truly are better together and look forward to all the ways we’ll continue to do meaningful work in the years ahead.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” says Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, since 1899, CSC has offices and capabilities in more than 140 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. We are a global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are—and we accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve. We are the business behind business®. To find employment opportunities around the globe, including positions in sales, customer service, legal, finance, accounting, management, technology, and more, visit and apply at cscglobal.com/careers.

CSC is the world’s leading provider of global business administration and compliance solutions, specialized administration services to alternative asset managers across a range of fund strategies, transactions involving capital markets participants in both public and private markets, domain name system management and digital brand and fraud protection, and corporate tax software solutions. We are the trusted partner of choice for more than 90% of the Fortune 500®, more than 90% of the 100 Best Global Brands®, and more than 70% of the PEI 300.

