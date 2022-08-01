William Mills III, CEO & Creative Director of William Mills Agency, Selected as Judge for 2022 Finovate Awards for a Fourth Year in a Row

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Finovate–William Mills III, chief executive officer of William Mills Agency, the nation’s largest independent public relations and marketing firm specializing in the financial industry, has been named as a judge for the 2022 Finovate Awards for the fourth year in a row. Winners will be announced at a gala reception at the Edison Ballroom in New York City on September 13, 2022.

The 2022 Finovate Awards will recognize 23 companies as winners in a variety of categories including payments, fintech, digital banking, wealth management and digital mortgage. Executive of the year and innovator of the year will also be announced at the awards reception.

“William is a strong advocate of Finovate and has been since our inception, and we are excited to have him as a 2022 Finovate Awards judge again this year. He brings his expertise from his almost forty years working in the financial technology environment,” said Greg Palmer, VP and host of Finovate.

“I’m honored to be chosen again as one of twenty Finovate Awards judges and look forward to hosting video interviews from the event,” said William Mills III, CEO, William Mills Agency. “I’ve participated in more than 22 Finovate events around the globe where I enjoyed networking with fintech professionals while also learning about new, innovative solutions for our industry.”

