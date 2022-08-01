Home Business Wire William Mills III, CEO & Creative Director of William Mills Agency, Selected...
Business Wire

William Mills III, CEO & Creative Director of William Mills Agency, Selected as Judge for 2022 Finovate Awards for a Fourth Year in a Row

di Business Wire

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Finovate–William Mills III, chief executive officer of William Mills Agency, the nation’s largest independent public relations and marketing firm specializing in the financial industry, has been named as a judge for the 2022 Finovate Awards for the fourth year in a row. Winners will be announced at a gala reception at the Edison Ballroom in New York City on September 13, 2022.

The 2022 Finovate Awards will recognize 23 companies as winners in a variety of categories including payments, fintech, digital banking, wealth management and digital mortgage. Executive of the year and innovator of the year will also be announced at the awards reception.

“William is a strong advocate of Finovate and has been since our inception, and we are excited to have him as a 2022 Finovate Awards judge again this year. He brings his expertise from his almost forty years working in the financial technology environment,” said Greg Palmer, VP and host of Finovate.

“I’m honored to be chosen again as one of twenty Finovate Awards judges and look forward to hosting video interviews from the event,” said William Mills III, CEO, William Mills Agency. “I’ve participated in more than 22 Finovate events around the globe where I enjoyed networking with fintech professionals while also learning about new, innovative solutions for our industry.”

About Finovate

The Finovate Group is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs. Finovate’s annual events include FinovateFall (New York), FinovateSpring (San Francisco), and FinovateEurope (Berlin), as well as regional events in Singapore and Dubai.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is the nation’s largest public relations and marketing firm serving the financial technology industry with an emphasis on fintech providers. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly traded companies. For more information, please visit www.williammills.com.

Contacts

Emily Banks

404-216-7924

Emily@williammills.com

Articoli correlati

1E Named a Leader in End-User Experience Management Report by Independent Research Firm

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1E, a leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX), announced today that it has been named a Leader in...
Continua a leggere

Streaming Video Alliance Rebrands as Streaming Video Technology Alliance

Business Wire Business Wire -
New Name Reinforces the Alliance’s Mission to Help Solve Critical Technical Industry Challenges Inherent in Delivering High-quality Streaming Video...
Continua a leggere

Sasol Deploys Innovative Technology to Pinpoint Emissions Reduction Opportunities

Business Wire Business Wire -
Sasol has committed to reduce emissions globally by 30% by 2030 The company will deploy innovative AI-driven technology at its...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

1E Named a Leader in End-User Experience Management Report by Independent Research Firm

Business Wire