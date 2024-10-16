William Blair Bolsters Cybersecurity Investment Banking With Senior Hire

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–William Blair, the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management, announced today the addition of Pratik Mehta as managing director in the firm’s Technology investment banking team. Based in San Francisco, Mehta will provide sophisticated corporate finance and M&A advisory services to enterprise software clients primarily in the cybersecurity sector. Mehta is joined by Spencer Taube as a vice president in Los Angeles.





“The addition of Pratik and Spencer deepens our extensive cybersecurity expertise and reinforces our commitment to providing holistic financing and advisory solutions to both technology companies and investors,” said Pete Dalrymple, managing director and global head of Technology investment banking at William Blair. “They bring a deep understanding of the complex and evolving cybersecurity landscape, and their vast network will provide our clients with best-in-class strategic and financial advice.”

Mehta brings more than 12 years of experience in software and cybersecurity investment banking. He joins from Bank of America, where he most recently served as managing director in the technology group focusing on mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance solutions for enterprise software platforms and investors in cybersecurity and adjacent infrastructure software subsectors. Mehta was previously a director in the software investment banking group at Barclay’s. He received his M.B.A. from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business and his M.E. and B.S. degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Taube adds over a decade of cybersecurity experience, blending perspectives from positions in government policymaking, large enterprise security operational practice, and investment banking advisory work. He also joins from Bank of America and received his J.D. from American University and his B.A. from Florida State University.

“William Blair’s Technology investment banking group is highly respected across the industry, and it’s my pleasure to join the team,” Mehta said. “Together with Spencer, I look forward to serving innovative technology clients and financial sponsors and leveraging the team’s differentiated approach to deliver strong client outcomes through superior execution.”

Mehta and Taube build on William Blair’s investment banking additions in recent months, including Derek Smith, managing director in tech-enabled services; Connor O’Keeffe, managing director in Private Capital Advisory; and Patrick Irwin, director in the Financial Sponsors Group.

About William Blair Investment Banking

William Blair’s investment banking group enables corporations, financial sponsors, and owner/entrepreneurs around the world to achieve their growth, liquidity, and financing objectives. Drawing on the collective intellectual capital and deep sector expertise of a global team that reaches over 20 cities on four continents, the investment banking group brings a rigorous and innovative approach to corporate board advisory projects, mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt financing. From October 2019 to September 2024, the team advised on more than $780 billion in completed transaction volume.

About William Blair

William Blair is the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management. We provide advisory services, strategies, and solutions to meet our clients’ evolving needs. As an independent and employee-owned firm, together with our strategic partners, we operate in more than 20 offices worldwide.*

*Includes strategic partnerships with Allier Capital, BDA Partners, and Poalim Capital Markets.

Contacts

PR@williamblair.com