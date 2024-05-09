Wildix UK & Ireland Announce Strategic Leadership Transition to Spearhead Market Expansion and Innovation

Rob Loakes Takes Helm as Country Manager

COVENTRY, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wildix, a pioneering provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions in Europe, today announced a strategic leadership transition designed to propel the company’s market growth. Rob Loakes will take over as Wildix UK Country Manager, succeeding Ian Rowan who steps in as the CEO of x-hoppers. Change is effective immediately.





“I am thrilled to lead Wildix UK at such a pivotal time,” said Rob Loakes, Country Manager, Wildix. “The UCaaS market is expanding rapidly and I am excited to drive our growth and continue to innovate in this vibrant market.”

“Rob’s appointment marks a significant milestone in our journey,” said Alberto Carlos Benigno, Chief Strategy Officer, Wildix. “His tenure and dedication have been invaluable and I am confident in his ability to lead with vision and strategy.”

Having been an integral part of Wildix since 2017 as the Senior Channel Manager, Rob has an exceptional grasp of the evolving market dynamics and a proven track record in strategic leadership. His deep understanding of Wildix’s operations, partner needs and market strategies will be instrumental in driving the company’s expansion and enhancing its position in the UK market.

According to Polaris Market Research, the global UC market is valued at USD 71.78 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 186.28 billion by 2032. This growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of remote work, which demands effective UC solutions for communication and collaboration. Technological improvements, especially in the IoT, enhance UC capabilities. Furthermore, a focus on customer experience and security increases the need for UC systems that provide quick responses and strong cyber protection. Additionally, according to Grand View Research, the UK’s UC market, which made up nearly 14% of Europe’s UC revenue in 2022, is benefiting from the UK government’s investments in digital transformation. These factors highlight the vital and growing role of UC in modern business communication, especially in the UK.

For more information about Wildix and its services, please visit www.wildix.com.

About Wildix:

Wildix is a global provider of UCaaS solutions, enhancing the efficiency and productivity of companies, particularly those with a focus on sales. Emphasising innovative technology and user-friendly designs, Wildix is set on transforming business communication and collaboration across various sectors.

