Wildix Launches Advanced E-Learning Platform, Reinforcing Commitment to Partner Growth

Newly Launched Platform Revolutionizes Training and Certification Processes, Providing Customized Content and Intuitive Functionality Designed to Empower Partners to Excel in Competitive Landscape

TALLINN, Estonia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wildix, a pioneer in Unified Communications and the only European vendor recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for UCaaS, today announced the launch of its new e-learning platform, a significant development designed to enhance training and certification processes for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and System Integrators (SIs). The platform is also now open for guests, allowing partners to invite their customers to explore courses such as the Collaboration series.





The new platform is distinguished by its intuitive design, which provides immediate access to technical support and features a unique streaming service that organizes educational UCaaS topics based on specific themes. These channels cover essential areas such as system configuration, dial plans, insights into Wildix products and the latest product updates and releases.

“As a former SI, I deeply understand the unique challenges our partners face,” said Steve Osler, CEO, Wildix. “Our enhanced e-learning platform is a testament to our commitment to being a partner-first organization, providing the tools needed for them to excel.”

To further enhance partner capabilities, the platform also offers personalized content, including training materials and webinars meticulously designed to refine skills and increase competitive advantage in the market. It includes specialized series, such as a LinkedIn sequence dedicated to best practices for MSPs and targeted modules on demand generation and customer retention, ensuring partners have the necessary tools to succeed and outperform the competition.

“With Wildix’s new platform, we’ve completely revamped how we approach training within our team,” said Priyanka Baraiya, Green Bee 3. “It’s allowed us to boost our skills more effectively and stay ahead in this competitive market. What really stands out is the customized training — the hands-on sales and marketing courses are not just theoretical but incredibly applicable to what we do every day. It’s been a game-changer for our operational efficiency and overall growth.”

“Our platform is not just about learning; it’s about providing a strategic advantage,” said Elena Kornilova, Product Marketing Manager, Wildix. “The variety of video content is designed to cater to different learning styles and paces, enabling partners to effectively leverage insights and secure deals.”

Partners not yet onboarded are encouraged to join the waiting list at https://www.wildix.com/join-e-learning/ to access the platform’s comprehensive certification programs and customized learning resources.

For further information about Wildix and its award-winning solutions, please visit wildix.com.

About Wildix:

Wildix is a global provider of unified communications solutions that enhance the efficiency and productivity of businesses, especially in sales-oriented environments. With a strong focus on innovative technology and user-friendly design, Wildix aims to transform how businesses communicate and collaborate.

