Wildix Appoints Industry Veteran Jason Uslan to Lead Global Sales Initiatives

New Vice President of Sales to Propel Market Expansion and Sales Excellence

TALLINN, Estonia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Leadership–Wildix, a pioneer in unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) solutions, today announced the strategic appointment of Jason Uslan as Vice President of Sales, effective immediately. In this role, Uslan will report directly to Alberto Carlos Benigno, Chief Sales Officer (CSO) at Wildix. This newly created role underscores Wildix’s commitment to bolstering its global sales operations and accelerating growth in key markets worldwide.





With over two decades of experience in building and leading high-performing sales teams across international markets, Jason Uslan brings a proven track record of driving revenue growth and implementing innovative go-to-market strategies. Prior to joining Wildix, he played a pivotal role at RingCentral, where he spearheaded the company’s expansion across the EMEA region through strategic collaborations and effective sales methodologies. Uslan’s extensive tenure at RingCentral encompassed roles from its early startup phase to a major enterprise, including significant leadership positions both in the USA and Europe.

As Vice President of Sales, Uslan will mentor Sales Country Managers and their teams, focusing on pipeline management, account-based marketing strategies and strategic growth initiatives.

“Jason’s deep expertise in sales leadership and his ability to execute complex sales strategies will greatly complement our sales efforts as we continue to expand our market presence,” said Alberto Carlos Benigno, CSO, Wildix. “His role is crucial in driving our sales strategy forward, supporting our broader objectives.”

During his tenure at RingCentral, Uslan led multiple sales teams to consistently surpass revenue targets through strategic collaborations and effective sales methodologies. His adept leadership in implementing account-based marketing strategies played a key role in enhancing RingCentral’s performance in competitive markets.

“I am thrilled to join Wildix and contribute to a team that shares my passion for innovation and excellence,” said Jason Uslan, newly appointed Vice President of Sales, Wildix. “During my interview and onboarding process, I experienced firsthand Wildix’s transparent, fast, and efficient approach. This gave me a compelling preview of the transformative solutions we offer for business collaboration and communication. It was clear to me that Wildix is not just a company, but a vision of the future of business interaction.”

For further information about Wildix and its award-winning solutions, please visit wildix.com.

About Wildix:

Wildix is a global provider of unified communications solutions that enhance the efficiency and productivity of businesses, especially in sales-oriented environments. With a strong focus on innovative technology and user-friendly design, Wildix aims to transform how businesses communicate and collaborate.

Contacts

Deliah Mathieu



deliah.mathieu@wildix.com