<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Widewail Adds ChatGPT/AI to its Review Response Suite of Solutions
Business Wire

Widewail Adds ChatGPT/AI to its Review Response Suite of Solutions

di Business Wire

The addition of ChatGPT/AI brings efficiency gains and cost savings, suggesting review response content and powering business insights.

BURLINGTON, Vt.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Widewail, the leading customer review and reputation management solution, is introducing integrated ChatGPT/AI capabilities to support clients that prefer to manage review responses in-house and bring new topic and sentiment analysis reporting to all clients.

Using strategies refined over 5 years and more than 1,000,000 human-authored responses, Widewail is applying its depth of expertise to the ChatGPT language models. Widewail is uniquely positioned to provide the ChatGPT language models with specific and impactful guidance.

AI prompts are crafted from years of people-powered responses to provide the most accurate and strategic response possible. Leveraging the data from client systems of record, such as a Point-of-Sale System or CRM, Widewail can generate responses tailored specifically for each of your customers. Business owners can optionally provide custom instructions to Widewail to help ensure responses match specific tone or branding preferences.

“Time-savings are important, but not at the cost of customer experience, which remains our primary objective. Widewail is looking at AI as a partnership between people and technology,” Widewail CEO Matt Murray said. “We’ve created solutions that use Widewail’s wealth of institutional knowledge to guide ChatGPT and our customers toward a great customer experience with less time and effort.”

Widewail’s AI capabilities provide insight into who and what is driving your business’s reputation online with topic and sentiment analysis reporting tools. Keywords, names and topics can be identified in review content using custom machine-learning models. This can be simple things like employee names or products, or more complex topics like threatening legal action or mentioning particular business practices.

“As the Trust Marketing and Reputation Management provider of choice for local businesses,” says Murray, “Widewail remains committed to leveraging new technologies, constantly improving its ability to provide operational insights and features which drive efficiency in managing customer reviews and social media interactions.”

For more information about strategic reputation management, visit Widewail.

About Widewail

Widewail builds trust between businesses and the communities they serve. Widewail’s suite of solutions powers the modern shopping experience by leveraging automation to drive and directly manage customer and prospect conversations in consumer reviews, video and social media. Its Trust Marketing Platform helps businesses capture, distribute and shape their business’s narrative through their customers’ words with great reviews and video testimonial content. The result – business growth through standout local search rankings, trustworthy content and detailed business insights. For more information visit https://www.widewail.com/.

Contacts

Lou Laste

Lou.laste@yahoo.com
678-492-2737

Articoli correlati

Dremio and Domo Announce New Integration to Expand Data Lakehouse Access

Business Wire Business Wire -
New Partnership Enhances Data Integration and Analysis Capabilities SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dremio, the open and easy data lakehouse company, and...
Continua a leggere

Sidus Space to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Business Wire Business Wire -
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service company focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and space-based...
Continua a leggere

Fluence Fixtures Lead to Improved Product for Cannabis Cultivators Worldwide

Business Wire Business Wire -
Global growers see increased cannabinoid levels and crop morphology with Fluence’s VYPR product line AUSTIN, Texas & ROTTERDAM, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluence,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Dremio and Domo Announce New Integration to Expand Data Lakehouse Access

Business Wire