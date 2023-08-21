Wi-Fi Where You Need It, When You Need It with Kinetic’s Whole Home Wi-Fi Set Up

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Customers can now be sure of the highest-quality Wi-Fi signal strength in every room with Kinetic’s Whole Home Wi-Fi Set Up.





The new service comes with an in-home Wi-Fi checkup leading to recommendations that optimize Wi-Fi coverage throughout the home.

This unique customer benefit is available only with Kinetic. Other Wi-Fi providers make modifying the design and operation of home Wi-Fi to achieve maximum signal strength everywhere in the home the customer’s problem to solve.

During a Kinetic checkup, a skilled Kinetic technician examines a home’s Wi-Fi connection speeds and identifies optimal equipment locations using an app called Certify, developed by Kinetic partner RouteThis.

The technician then tests the Wi-Fi throughout the home to ensure that every device in every room receives the highest-quality Wi-Fi signal.

“ With our exclusive, Whole Home Wi-Fi Set Up service, you get wall-to-wall coverage that we stand behind,” said Clay Fisher, Kinetic chief marketing officer. “ We assess a customer’s Wi-Fi strengths and weaknesses with the RouteThis Certify app and recommend a solution to eliminate dead spots. We also make sure that all connected devices operate with the greatest speed and efficiency.”

During a Whole Home Wi-Fi Set Up checkup, the RouteThis Certify app generates a digital map of a home layout. The Kinetic technician then tests for ideal modem/router locations and identifies the best place for any Whole Home Wi-Fi equipment so that the customer gets the strongest, most-efficient Wi-Fi signal possible.

“ Nobody wants limitations on where they can use their internet connection,” said Jason Moore, RouteThis co-founder and chief executive officer. “ Our Certify app integrates analytics, the RouteThis Recommendation Engine, and the skills of Kinetic’s technicians to provide customers with the best possible home Wi-Fi experience.”

Offering the Whole Home Wi-Fi Set Up is a key part of Kinetic’s $2 billion, multiyear capital investment to provide fiber broadband across its service area in 18 states. The company also partners with cities, counties and other groups to drive fiber deeper into the network faster.

To learn more, click on Kinetic’s Whole Home Wi-Fi Set Up.

About Kinetic

Kinetic by Windstream is a business unit of Windstream Holdings, a privately held communications and software company. Kinetic provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network to consumers and businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. The company also offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. Additional information is available at GoKinetic.com. Follow us on Twitter at @GoKineticHome.

About RouteThis

RouteThis is transforming Wi-Fi support by using in-home consumer devices and machine learning to empower internet service providers and smart home brands to solve connectivity issues. Based in Ontario, Canada, RouteThis offers unique, vendor-agnostic software solutions and remote service platforms used by data and telecommunications companies, service providers and technology companies across the globe. Visit RouteThis.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

