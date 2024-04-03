Why have all broadcast powerhouses embraced intoPIX JPEG XS? Unraveling the secret behind industry leaders’ unanimous adoption!

intoPIX’s JPEG XS empowers cutting-edge products from broadcast leaders, delivering premium live production solutions!

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–intoPIX, a pioneer in cutting-edge visual compression technologies, is delighted to announce its presence among the exhibitors at NAB2024 in Las Vegas, marking a triumphant return of its highly successful “JPEG XS in action” campaign. Don’t miss the opportunity to discover the latest product enhancements and features from intoPIX, further strengthening the company’s commitment to innovation and industry leadership.





JPEG XS in Action is Back at NAB 2024!

NAB Show stands as an exclusive opportunity for industry enthusiasts to witness the growing impact of JPEG XS solutions across major players in the broadcast world as: Adeas, Appear TV, Arkona, Artel, Ateme, Bbright, Bridge Technologies, Cesnet, Cobalt Digital, Dayang, Deltacast, Delta Video, Doteck, Embrionix, ERECA, Evertz, EVS, FilmLight, Fujikura, Grass Valley, Imagine Communications, Lawo, Leader, Macnica, Matrox, MediaKind, Media Links, Net Insight, Nevion, Nextera, Nvidia, Panasonic Connect, Plexus AV, Providius, Riedel, Sakura Eiki, Shineon, Sony, Traffic Sim, Village Island, and many more…

Small JPEG XS is Beautiful!

Move seamlessly to bandwidth-efficient video workflows with JPEG XS technology, ensuring optimal latency and quality while freeing up bandwidth for effortless LAN, WAN, and Cloud connectivity.



Benefit from unprecedented cost savings, reduced power consumption, and a smaller carbon footprint by leveraging intoPIX’s innovative JPEG XS hardware and software solutions, renowned for their speed and intelligence.



Join the revolution in video workflows at NAB, where cutting-edge JPEG XS solutions promise to enhance efficiency, agility, and productivity like never before.

Attend the intoPIX Talk

Join intoPIX for a captivating talk by Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Sales and Marketing Director, as he unveils the power of JPEG XS in IP workflows. Discover how this standard revolutionizes efficiency and quality in broadcasting on Tuesday, April 16th (12:00 – 12:30) at the IP Showcase (Stand W3800 – West Hall). Gain insights into a seamless integration of JPEG XS into SMPTE2110, WAN, IPMX, and Cloud environments, and explore its efficiency benefits in live production workflows.

Book a meeting or drop by intoPIX’s Booth (Central Hall, #C6025) at NAB2024 from April 13 to 17, and explore firsthand how industry leaders have effortlessly incorporated the lightweight JPEG XS codec into their products, ensuring unmatched live production experiences.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power, and simplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher-quality image experience. Our solutions open the way to new imaging workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD, 4K, or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality. www.intopix.com

>>Download Press Release image

>>More Press images

Contacts

Press contact:

Julie Van Roy



+32 10 23 84 70



press@intopix.com