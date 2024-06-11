WHSmith Selects Xiatech to Accelerate Its Growth as a Global Travel Retailer

WHSmith will drive growth and savings by using Xiatech’s Xfuze integration, data and analytics platform.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WHSmith, the global travel retailer, has chosen Xiatech, the pioneer of Xfuze, the world’s first composable Hyper-Integration Platform, as its partner to support the acceleration of the business’ growth and international expansion.





The 10-year partnership will involve WHSmith deploying Xfuze to create a real-time, hyper-connected business by integrating their system landscape and creating a single view of trusted data (including customers, sales, product, inventory), supporting the retailer’s operations and decision-making across its global business.

“As a business operating in more than 30 countries around the world, we are always looking at how we can consistently deliver the best possible experience for our customers, no matter where they shop with us. We are excited to partner with Xiatech whose innovative integration, data and analytics platform offers us rapid feedback and insights from across our business, helping us stay connected to the needs of our colleagues, customers and suppliers and helping us to always be there for every one of life’s journeys,” said Lyndon Hearn, Group CIO, WHSmith.

Established more than 200 years ago, WHSmith is a leading global travel retailer employing over 14,000 colleagues and operating more than 1,700 stores across 30 countries. The business is dedicated to supporting its customers’ journeys and employs a forensic approach to retail to ensure it delivers a leading experience for customers. Xiatech’s AI-powered Xfuze platform will enable WHSmith’s technology group to obtain visibility of, transform and automate key processes across the retail value chain, which will reduce the cost of serving customers, improve operations and be able to respond faster to market threats and opportunities.

“We are honoured to have been chosen by WHSmith to power the retailer’s travel, high street and international business including its digital transformation for years to come. Our Xfuze platform will enable WHSmith to become a data-first retailer using integrated systems, data and processes that, ultimately, improve customer experiences,” said Jonathan Summerfield, CEO of Xiatech.

Xiatech creates connected businesses so information flows across organisations in real-time by using its Xfuze platform to integrate systems, data, analytics and processes.

Certified by the MACH Alliance, Xfuze is a cloud-native platform that features a library of Smart Connectors, a Digital Integration Hub, a Unified Data Repository, an Insights Hub and Advanced Analytics powered by Composable AI, to empower IT and business teams to rapidly add new channels to market and generate more value from existing technology investments.

About WHSmith

WHSmith is a leading global retailer for the world’s travelling customer. With more than 1,700 stores across 30 countries worldwide, WHSmith offer customers a wide range of travel essentials for their journey, including books, newspapers & magazines, digital accessories and food and drink.

The Company has a growing international business with over 640 stores primarily across the world’s leading airports, including over 320 stores in North America, incorporating leading specialty retail brands Marshall Retail Group and InMotion.

WHSmith’s High Street business comprises over 520 stores across the UK and customers can shop online 24/7 at WHSmith.co.uk.

Follow WHSmith on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Xiatech

Xiatech shortens time-to-insights, accelerates digital transformation, and extends the value of legacy technology investments by providing organisations with Xfuze, the world’s first ML-powered composable Hyper-Integration Platform that innovatively connects systems, creates a single view of data and delivers actionable insights in one solution. To learn more about how organisations are quickly generating results in weeks, visit www.xiatech.io or our Xfuze Showplace.

Contacts

Lance Mercereau



CMO at Xiatech



lance@xiatech.io

M: 07788 183273