WHOOP Announces Scientific Advisory Council to Advance Its Mission to Unlock Human Performance

The WHOOP Scientific Advisory Council will include medical and wellness experts such as Dr. Andrew Huberman, PhD, to enhance research and product innovation for improved holistic health outcomes

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#huberman–WHOOP, the human performance company, today announced the launch of the WHOOP Scientific Advisory Council to enhance health research, influence product and feature innovations, and contribute to the overall membership experience. The Scientific Advisory Council will also leverage their diverse expertise to develop new benefits for WHOOP Unite, a comprehensive solution dedicated to supporting organizations across a wide range of industries with coaching, insights, and health programs.

“Everything we do at WHOOP is rooted in science and we are thrilled to partner with leading researchers and physicians to advance the knowledge of our community,” said Kristen Holmes, VP of Performance Science, WHOOP. “The Scientific Advisory Council will provide strategic input to help our team create better health and performance outcomes for everyday members and WHOOP Unite customers.”

The WHOOP Scientific Advisory Council is comprised of medical doctors, wellness practitioners, and health-tech experts who have a passion for fostering human performance through technology. Their areas of focus with WHOOP include women’s health and female physiology, mental health and stress, sleep and circadian rhythm, behavioral science, functional medicine and nutrition, recovery, and cardiovascular health. In addition to influencing product and feature updates, the Scientific Advisory Council will utilize WHOOP as a data collection method in relevant studies and contribute content to support the brand’s in-app digital coaching platform.

“As a WHOOP member, I’ve experienced the health benefits of the technology firsthand. It is also clear based on quality research that WHOOP can improve our understanding of the human body, mental and physical health, and performance,” said Dr. Andrew Huberman, PhD- a Neuroscience Professor and host of the Huberman Lab Podcast. I’m honored to join the Scientific Advisory Council and work with other leaders to further the WHOOP mission of unlocking human performance.”

In addition to this initial group of experts, WHOOP will continue to add new members to the Scientific Advisory Council to expand the brand’s investment in health, wellness, and human performance.

Meet the WHOOP Scientific Advisory Council:

Dr. Andrew Huberman, PhD – Dr. Huberman, is a neuroscientist and tenured Professor in the Department of Neurobiology at the Stanford University School of Medicine. He has made numerous significant contributions to the fields of brain development, brain function and neural plasticity, which is the ability of our nervous system to rewire and learn new behaviors, skills and cognitive functioning.

Dr. Allison Brager, PhD – Dr. Brager is a neurobiologist with expertise in behavioral genetics, sleep, and biological rhythms for the United States Army as Deputy Chief Science Officer of the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School. She is passionate about discovering new factors that promote resiliency in extreme environments. Dr. Brager also serves on the NCAA task force for mental health and sleep, contributing to the first edition of the NCAA student-athlete mental health handbook

Dr. Jessica Shepherd, MD, MBA, FACOG – Dr. Shepherd is a renowned OB/GYN and women’s health expert. She is the Chief Medical Officer for Verywell Health, the founder and CEO of Sanctum Med + Wellness, and affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. In her Dallas practice, she works with a team of therapists, yoga instructors, Ayurvedic wellness coaches, nutritionists, exercise specialists and other health professionals dedicated to women’s health.

Dr. Stacy Sims, MSC, PHD – Dr. Sims is a forward-thinking international exercise physiologist and nutrition scientist who aims to revolutionize exercise nutrition and performance for women, implementing practical, science-based routines and behaviors. She has directed research programs at Stanford, AUT University, and the University of Waikato, focusing on female athlete health and performance and pushing the dogma to improve research on all women.

Dr. Samer Hattar, PhD – Dr. Hattar is the Senior Investigator and Chief of the Section on Light and Circadian Rhythms at the National Institute of Mental Health. His research focuses on light effects on circadian rhythms, sleep, mood and learning. Dr. Hattar also examines how intrinsically photosensitive retinal ganglion cells (ipRGCs) detect light and send light information to the brain to regulate physiology and behavior.

Dr. Gina Merchant, PhD – Dr. Merchant is a behavioral scientist whose expertise is at the intersection of psychology, data science, and behavior change design. She has extensive experience with digital health design, remote monitoring, wearables, and health coaching. She has expertise in chronic disease prevention, cardio-metabolic health, and an array of research methodologies.

Dr. Hazel Wallace, MD – Dr. Wallace is a UK-based medical doctor, nutritionist, and qualified personal trainer with a focus on women’s health. Her work aims to bridge the gap between conventional medical advice and the latest thoughts and developments in nutrition and other areas of lifestyle.

ABOUT WHOOP

WHOOP, the human performance company, offers a wearable health and fitness coach to help people achieve their goals. The WHOOP membership provides best-in-class wearable technology, actionable feedback, and recommendations across recovery, sleep, training, and health. WHOOP serves professional athletes, Fortune 500 CEOs, executives, fitness enthusiasts, military personnel, frontline workers, and anyone looking to improve their performance. WHOOP Unite is a comprehensive solution dedicated to supporting organizations across a wide range of industries with coaching, insights, and health programs. Studies show WHOOP can positively change behavior, increase sleep, and improve physiological biomarkers. Founded in 2012, WHOOP is based in Boston and has raised more than $400 million in venture capital. The latest round of financing made WHOOP the world’s most valuable standalone wearables company. Visit whoop.com for more information and connect with WHOOP on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

