WHOOP Announces Its “Year In Review” Celebrating That 2023 Was the Year Human Performance Became a Lifestyle

Forecasts Rising Trends for 2024 Across Health and Fitness; Includes Increasing Popularity of Recovery Methods Such as Ice Baths and Red Light Therapy, Changes in Alcohol Consumption Habits, and More

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WHOOP, the human performance company, today released its annual Year in Review, highlighting the ways members unlocked their healthy obsessions in 2023, and identifies health and wellness patterns for 2024. The WHOOP community increased its commitment to their overall health and fitness and gained invaluable insights across Sleep, Strain, Recovery, and Stress, as WHOOP turns a dynamic understanding of the body into a healthy obsession, made possible by its latest innovations including Stress Monitor, Strength Trainer, and WHOOP Coach.









The past year revealed that the biggest trends in health and wellbeing were centered on lifestyle shifts aiming to optimize performance. From changes in alcohol consumption, to the rise of new recovery behaviors like ice baths and red light therapy, 2023 saw an influx of circadian, nutritional, longevity, and health promoting habits. WHOOP data shows that even the smallest behavioral changes can have a big impact on the body and mind.

“‘Year in Review’ is one of our favorite features to launch each year,” said Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of WHOOP. “It’s an important way to celebrate our members’ accomplishments and reflect on changing trends around the world.”

Recovery – The best new buzz comes from ice baths, not booze.

Alcohol consumption is down. WHOOP members consumed alcohol less frequently in 2023, but when they did, they consumed more, with an average of three drinks per sitting.

WHOOP members consumed alcohol less frequently in 2023, but when they did, they consumed more, with an average of three drinks per sitting. Ice baths for recovery have shown a strong increase in popularity, as they can help reduce muscle soreness after intense workouts, aid in recovery by constricting blood vessels and decreasing metabolic activity. They may also release endorphins that can improve mood and energy.

for recovery have shown a strong increase in popularity, as they can help reduce muscle soreness after intense workouts, aid in recovery by constricting blood vessels and decreasing metabolic activity. They may also release endorphins that can improve mood and energy. Red light therapy was also popular with the WHOOP community and helps improve Recovery as it’s believed that red light may increase production of melatonin, ultimately enhancing sleep.

was also popular with the WHOOP community and helps improve Recovery as it’s believed that red light may increase production of melatonin, ultimately enhancing sleep. A strong Recovery is simple . There’s no need for elaborate Recovery routines or the latest gadgets. Behaviors that helped Recovery this year include strong sleep performance, consuming caffeine and implementing consistent wake times. Behaviors that hinder Recovery are consuming alcohol, having a fever, or excessive Strain.

. There’s no need for elaborate Recovery routines or the latest gadgets. Behaviors that helped Recovery this year include strong sleep performance, consuming caffeine and implementing consistent wake times. Behaviors that hinder Recovery are consuming alcohol, having a fever, or excessive Strain. Sex and Recovery: Engaging in sexual activity can contribute to Recovery by reducing stress through the release of endorphins and oxytocin, which may help lower cortisol levels and promote relaxation, potentially leading to improved Recovery scores. The countries where WHOOP members had the most sex in 2023: U.S., Australia, Canada, Denmark, Netherlands Within the U.S., the states where members have the most sex are: Utah, Oklahoma, Alabama, Idaho, Nevada

Engaging in sexual activity can contribute to Recovery by reducing stress through the release of endorphins and oxytocin, which may help lower cortisol levels and promote relaxation, potentially leading to improved Recovery scores. Stress can negatively impact recovery by increasing resting heart rate (RHR) and decreasing heart rate variability (HRV), key indicators WHOOP uses to calculate the Recovery score. Modalities such as breathwork and meditation are top ways WHOOP members managed stress this year.

Sleep Hygiene – less can be more, when quality is enhanced.

In 2023, WHOOP members didn’t get more sleep, but they found ways to get better sleep.

More than half of WHOOP members (52%) tapped WHOOP Coach for individualized recommendations on ways to improve their quality of sleep.

When members got morning sunlight, compared to the days they did not, their sleep consistency was higher and they got more sleep, averaging an additional 14 minutes per week.

When members practiced daylight eating (consumed all meals during daylight hours), compared to the days they did not, their sleep consistency was also higher and they achieved more quality sleep, averaging an additional 42 minutes per week.

Catching zzz’s On average, global WHOOP members achieved: Average restorative sleep: 40% Average hours of sleep: 7 Average sleep efficiency: 89%

On average, global WHOOP members achieved: Early birds and Night owls Average bedtime and wake time by country: Earliest bedtime: Australia 10:46 p.m., Latest Qatar 1:50 a.m. Earliest wake time: South Africa 6:40 a.m., Latest Qatar 9:38 a.m.

Average bedtime and wake time by country: Sleep is cultural: The city that never sleeps is Dubai – but in locations known for nightlife, sleep is also poor (Las Vegas, NV; Miami, FL)



Strain – Optimizing Fitness Goes Beyond the Gym

When it comes to enhancing performance around Strain and activity, proper nutrition plays a pivotal role.

The top 1% of Strain earners (defined as those members with the highest average Strain) log vegetarian, vegan, and kosher diets more than others. On average, these members are the age of 45.

(defined as those members with the highest average Strain) log vegetarian, vegan, and kosher diets more than others. On average, these members are the age of 45. WHOOP members reported using more creatine (+41%) as part of their supplement intake. Protein consumption has also seen an increase in 2023 (+38%).

Activities with multipurpose benefits are gaining popularity.

Rucking targets Zone 2 training , which is done at 60-70% of max heart rate, allowing the body to build an aerobic base, enhancing endurance, optimizing fitness, and unlocking performance gains. It’s typically done outdoors where members also reap the benefits of sunlight.

which is done at 60-70% of max heart rate, allowing the body to build an aerobic base, enhancing endurance, optimizing fitness, and unlocking performance gains. It’s typically done outdoors where members also reap the benefits of sunlight. Recreational activities are on the rise as people enjoy team fitness. Those that have seen strong adoption in 2023 include pickleball, soccer, cricket, rugby and paddle tennis.

The newest health ambassadors aren’t athletes – they’re performers

Stage performance also increased in 2023, with 19% more WHOOP members logging it as a Strain activity year-over-year. Many of the world’s top artists rely on WHOOP to help them choose healthier habits, optimize sleep and travel schedules to be at their best, including record producer, songwriter and DJ Zedd.

in 2023, with 19% more WHOOP members logging it as a Strain activity year-over-year.

“Our community achieved a lot in 2023, and we’re confident that WHOOP will help members achieve even more next year,” said Ahmed. “This feature arrives at a perfect time as our members reflect on their goals and get ready to begin 2024 with new ambitions. WHOOP will be there to help.”

To access and review the WHOOP Community Year in Review, go to: whoop.com/2023-year-in-review. Individual, personalized Year in Review reports will be available to members in the WHOOP app.

Now through December 18, WHOOP is running its Holiday Sale. For a limited time, consumers can take advantage of 10% off prepaid memberships; 12 months for $215 or 24 months for $359. To give the gift of WHOOP this holiday season, go to www.whoop.com.

To make it even more convenient than ever before to access WHOOP, it is available for purchase on Amazon.com, as well as at Best Buy and Dick’s Sporting Goods. WHOOP is currently offering a one-month free trial to help everyone start their journey, available at www.whoop.com.

ABOUT WHOOP

WHOOP, the human performance company, offers a wearable health and fitness coach to help people achieve their goals. The WHOOP membership provides best-in-class wearable technology, actionable feedback, and recommendations across recovery, sleep, training, and health. WHOOP serves professional athletes, Fortune 500 CEOs, executives, fitness enthusiasts, military personnel, frontline workers, and anyone looking to improve their performance. WHOOP Unite is a comprehensive solution dedicated to supporting organizations across a wide range of industries with coaching, organizational insights, and health programs. Studies show WHOOP can positively change behavior, increase sleep, and improve physiological biomarkers. Founded in 2012, WHOOP is based in Boston and has raised more than $400 million in venture capital. The latest round of financing made WHOOP the world’s most valuable standalone wearables company. Visit www.whoop.com for more information and connect with WHOOP on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Contacts

Julie Cassetina



Jack Taylor PR



whoop@jacktaylorpr.com