White River Nutrition Announces New Plant Manager for Seymour, Indiana Soybean Processing Facility

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–White River Nutrition (White River), a developer and operator of oilseed processing plants in the U.S., announced today that it has selected Adam Zel, a 20-year industry veteran, to manage its soybean processing plant in Seymour, Indiana.





“We are thrilled to welcome Adam to the White River team,” said Walter Cronin, President and Co-Founder of White River. “Adam’s commitment to operational excellence and team-based leadership will be invaluable to our Seymour facility and our customers as we continue to advance our mission to provide high quality, nutritious GMO and non-GMO soybean products to domestic and global markets. His proven leadership and technical expertise over his 20-year career will strengthen White River’s commitment to safely and efficiently deliver high quality products to our customers.”

As Plant Manager, Zel will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations, optimizing production processes, and ensuring that the Seymour plant consistently meets the highest industry standards and company objectives.

“I am grateful to join the team at White River. I believe in the company’s philosophy and focus on excellence in soybean meal production,” said Zel. “With my background in the poultry industry, I understand the vital role that high quality feed ingredients play in supporting healthy outcomes for broilers and other animals. I look forward to contributing to White River’s mission and helping drive continued success for the Seymour facility.”

Zel most recently served as the Senior Director of Crush and Extruder Operations at Perdue Agribusiness, where he managed extrusion and solvent extraction oilseed processing facilities. He has led strategic growth initiatives across facilities, consistently delivering improvements in production and cost efficiency. Zel has also directed large-scale projects, including the development of a $100 million greenfield solvent extraction plant, and managed complex facility expansions. Zel holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Pennsylvania State University.

About White River Nutrition

White River Nutrition, headquartered in Omaha, Neb., develops and operates oilseed processing facilities in the U.S. With a commitment to excellence in production and safety for our employees, our team leverages decades of experience in soybean processing and is driven to produce the highest quality vegetable protein meal and oil for better nutritional outcomes. We are passionate about building lasting partnerships with farmers, contributing to our communities, and delivering superior soybean products to our customers. Learn more at www.whiteriversoy.com.

Contacts

Sasha Forsen, White River Nutrition



402.658.1263



sforsen@whiteriversoy.com