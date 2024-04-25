White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner to Welcome Hooman Shahidi, Co-founder and CEO of EVPassport, the Rapidly Growing EV Charging Network

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EVs–This year’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner is expected to welcome Hooman Shahidi, co-founder and CEO of the rapidly growing EV charging network, EVPassport. A strong advocate of the President’s EV infrastructure policies, Shahidi is scheduled to be in attendance after spending the past year engaging with officials from the Biden Administration and leaders on Capitol Hill to advocate for policies that ensure reliability, security, and equity in EV charging.





At the annual dinner, Shahidi will join a guest list that includes politicians, government officials, journalists, fellow technology executives, and Hollywood celebrities. He is a familiar face in the Washington circuit and was recently spotted at the Washington Congressional Press Foundation Dinner and the Meridian Ball.

Shahidi co-founded EVPassport in 2020 and is the architect behind the company’s innovative business model, which allows for charging infrastructure to be installed under an infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) model. EVPassport recently announced a $200 million investment to fund its hyper-growth and accelerate the build-out of EV charging systems.

He is also a member of the Zero Emission Transportation Association (ZETA), a coalition of EV makers, charging companies, battery manufacturers, and others who are all-in on electrifying transportation.

What: White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner



Who: Hooman Shahidi, co-founder and CEO of EVPassport



When: Saturday, April 27, 2024



Where: Washington Hilton, 1919 Connecticut Ave. NW

About EVPassport LLC



EVPassport LLC is the Nation’s most reliable EV Charging Network. The company was founded by a team of leaders across technologies, enterprise software, and financial services. Together, the founding team represents experience from companies like X (formerly Twitter), Oracle, Salesforce, Booz Allen, and the White House. EVPassport is the technological evolution of EV charging software and hardware for forward-thinking companies worldwide that place a high value on the satisfaction of their customers. EVPassport is based in Santa Monica, California, and is backed by a $25-billion-dollar private equity firm. Some of EVPassport’s customers include Fairfield Residential, Ace Parking, Kettler, MJW Investments, Nuveen, and National Development. To learn more, please visit www.evpassport.com.

Stay Connected with Hooman Shahidi:



Follow him on X: https://twitter.com/hoomanxshahidi

Join him on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hoomanevpassport

Follow him on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hoomanxshahidi

Stay Connected with EVPassport:



Follow us on X: https://twitter.com/evpassport

Join us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/evpassport

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/evpassport

Contacts

Ashley Crutchfield



fama PR for EVPassport



evpassport@famapr.com