Whisker Labs Releases and Analyzes Exclusive Electrical Fire Data

Whitepaper findings show that Internet of Things (IoT) System Prevents 4 of 5 Home Electrical Fires at Scale

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today at the 2023 NFPA Conference & Expo, Whisker Labs released a new whitepaper, 2023 Data Analysis Update: Internet of Things (IoT) System Preventing 4 of 5 Home Electrical Fires. The whitepaper shows how Ting, a proprietary smart home electrical monitoring sensor and service, predicts and prevents 80% of electrical fires using proprietary data and artificial intelligence. The whitepaper expands on the unique IoT data released in Whisker Labs’ inaugural analysis in 2022, now analyzing more than 4,100 documented electrical fire hazard cases involving 265,000 homes across the United States.

“Electrical fires are an insidious, highly destructive hazard and our growing reliance on electricity poses increasing risks to homes and communities,” said Bob Marshall, co-founder and CEO of Whisker Labs. “Ting faces this challenge head-on, preventing 80% of home electrical fires, empowering both homeowners and our insurance partners to get ahead of this devastating problem.”

The 2023 Data Analysis Update whitepaper explores Ting’s electrical fire prevention efficiency and associated mitigation data, which encompasses electrical hazards in home wiring, devices, and appliances, as well as those introduced into the home from local electrical utility infrastructure issues. The whitepaper also investigates root causes of these hazards and correlation with home age.

Key findings from the 2023 Data Analysis Update include:

1 in 68 homes each year experiences an electrical fire hazard from electrical infrastructure, devices and appliances, or electric utility faults.

80% of home electrical fires are being prevented by Ting.

25% of homes are between 40 and 60 years old, however these homes accounted for 33% of electrical fire hazards found in home wiring infrastructure.

51% of electrical fire hazards found in the home are caused by devices and appliances, with lighting and heating pad blankets accounting for 47% of those hazards.

27% of electrical fire hazards found in the home are caused by wiring infrastructure, with outlets and circuit wiring contributing to 69% and 18% of those hazards, respectively.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, electrical fires increased by 11% between 2012 and 2021. Continued increase in fire risk can reasonably be expected due to ever-increasing reliance on electricity, placing even greater importance on prevention. The Ting system offers a rapidly expanding data set well-suited to inform and improve safety and resiliency standards and practices, ultimately protecting more families, homes, and communities.

Read the full whitepaper: 2023 Data Analysis Update: Internet of Things (IoT) System Preventing 4 of 5 Home Electrical Fires.

About Whisker Labs

Whisker Labs develops cutting-edge sensor technology to protect families, homes, and communities by predicting and preventing electrical fires while also monitoring the resiliency and safety of the U.S. electrical grid. Its flagship solution, Ting, draws on decades of electromagnetic and atmospheric sensor expertise combined with AI to detect electrical faults in the home and on the grid. Through a single, DIY sensor plugged into a wall outlet, Ting enables intelligent detection, localization, and mitigation of hazards before they can start a fire. As one of the fastest growing grid IoT networks, Ting is proven to prevent 4 out 5 electrical fires, reducing home fire losses and saving lives across the U.S. every day. For more information visit www.whiskerlabs.com and www.tingfire.com.

