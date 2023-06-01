Whisker Donates $100,000 to Best Friends Animal Society to Sponsor Cat Adoptions and Introduces A Bundle That Gives Back

The Maker of Litter-Robot® Continues Its Commitment to Cat Care with an Ongoing Partnership to Put More Cats in Loving Homes and Improve The Shelter Experience for Dedicated Volunteers

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Whisker, the maker of Litter-Robot®, announced today a new partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025. As part of this charitable contribution to support cat adoption and improve the lives of rescue cats, Whisker has committed $100,000 to the organization in cash and product. A portion of this commitment will cover all cat and kitten adoption fees throughout the month of June to open up space in shelters and support Best Friends Animal Society in getting more cats and kittens into loving homes during Kitten Season, the time of year when unspayed female cats have most of their kittens, which generally stretches from May through November.





“Our mission of making life with pets endlessly better aligns deeply with Best Friends’ vision of making all shelters no-kill shelters by 2025 – enhancing the lives of pets everywhere, and their parents,” said Whisker President and CEO, Jacob Zuppke. “The care of our cats is at the forefront of everything we do, and we are thrilled to partner with Best Friends Animal Society to support the organization’s mission to provide a safe and healthy environment for rescue pets as they await their forever homes.”

Whisker knows that improving the lives of cats also means making the lives of those who care for them easier. Whisker has donated its flagship product, Litter-Robot® 4, among other Whisker products to outfit the Best Friends’ Cat World Sanctuary and six live-saving center locations across the United States. Through this donation, Whisker will actively change the way volunteers interact with the shelter cats by modernizing the litter box experience, relieving the burden of manual clean-up and allowing the volunteers to spend more time serving animals and the community. Best Friends Animal Society will be able to utilize Litter-Robot® 4 and Whisker app among additional features to better care for its rescue cats.

“We are grateful for our partnership with Whisker, not only providing supplies, but providing funding to sponsor cat and kitten adoption fees for the entire month of June,” says Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “This comes at a crucial moment for us and our shelter partners, since we know that kitten populations increase the most from May through October. As we progress toward taking this nation no-kill by 2025, our partnership with Whisker will enable us to continue finding loving homes for this at-risk population.“

Whisker is also providing customers the opportunity to support the cause by introducing Best Friends Bundles, available for the next 12 months, which includes Litter-Robot® 4 or Litter-Robot® 3 Connect, as well as Whisker’s best-selling cat care accessories. Whisker will donate 1% of sales from each Best Friends Bundle directly to Best Friends Animal Society. Bundle options include:

Litter-Robot® 3 Connect, including fence, ramp and waste drawer liners and OdorTrap ($649)

Litter-Robot® 4, including step, fence, carbon filter, Litter-Robot® Litter Trap Mat, OdorTrap and a 20 lb bag of Premium Cat Litter ($749)

As a continuation of the brand’s philanthropic efforts, the $100,000 contribution to Best Friends Animal Society provides Whisker with an opportunity to make an ongoing, direct impact within the pet industry. Previously, Whisker has worked with organizations including Vista Maria, Michigan Humane Society, The Trevor Project, as well as the brand’s local communities in Metro Detroit and Juneau, and beyond.

About Whisker



Whisker is the maker of Litter-Robot®, Feeder-Robot, and Litterbox.com. Launched in 2000 by inventor Brad Baxter, Whisker is an international leader in connected pet care and refined pet accessories, building beautiful solution-oriented products that solve problems, are enjoyable and intuitive to use, and deliver meaningful insights for pets and people alike. Whisker is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan and Juneau, Wisconsin with 500+ passionate team members.

About Best Friends Animal Society



Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 355,000. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, as well as the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 4,200 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.

