Wheels, a Leading Micromobility Company, Sees a Surge in Subscriptions Following Soho Store Success and Announces Expansion Plans in LA, Seattle, Miami, and Austin

With a strong focus on customer experience and convenience, Wheels has been driving the shift towards micromobility solutions across the United States. The recent success of the Soho store, which opened on September 16, 2023, marked a pivotal moment in the company’s growth. As a result, Wheels has seen a surge in new subscribers eager to embrace urban mobility through its subscription-based model.

In the coming month, Wheels, along with its sister companies Micromobility.com and Helbiz, will transition their existing warehouse locations across the United States into service hubs. This strategic move will not only enhance operational efficiency but also pave the way for these hubs to become subscription center hubs, supporting Wheels’ path to profitability as soon as possible.

The expansion into Los Angeles, Seattle, Miami, and Austin is a testament to Wheels’ commitment to providing sustainable and efficient micromobility solutions to urban communities across the nation. The company’s success in Soho has bolstered its vision to create a network of service hubs that cater to the growing demand for micromobility subscriptions.

“We are thrilled by the response to our Soho store and the surge in subscriptions it has brought. Our expansion plans into key markets underscore our dedication to revolutionizing urban mobility,” said Salvatore Palella, CEO of Micromobility.com Inc. “With the transition of our warehouse locations into service hubs, we are better positioned than ever to meet the needs of our growing subscriber base.”

Wheels is poised to transform urban transportation and continue its mission to make environmentally friendly, accessible, and efficient mobility solutions available to communities nationwide.

For more information about Wheels and its subscription services, please visit Wheels.co.

About Wheels

Wheels, a subsidiary of Micromobility.com Inc., is a leading micromobility company focused on transforming urban transportation. With a subscription-based model, Wheels provides environmentally friendly and accessible mobility solutions to communities across the United States.

