What’s New with Personio: Improved people insights, performance reviews and custom workflows drive impact for HR teams

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Personio, Europe’s leading HR software company for small and mid-sized businesses, has today announced a series of advancements designed to alleviate the burden of manual and time-intensive administrative tasks for HR teams, and free them up to focus on delivering impact for their organizations.









This comes at a time when data from Personio’s latest research, Workforce Pulse 2024: Solving talent and engagement challenges, shows that retaining talent is the most important people challenge organizations need to address in the next year, as voted for by 35% of HR decision makers (HRDMs). This is followed by 35% who believe improving wellbeing should be a focus and 31% who say the same for improving productivity.¹

The new innovations announced today help HR teams address these challenges with more functionality in people analytics and performance review cycles that adapt on the fly, alongside quicker ways to build and automate custom workflows.

Maria Angelidou-Smith, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Personio, said: “Understanding our customers’ needs and solving their challenges is the top priority for our Product organization. We’ve always seen it as our goal to ease the heavy load on HR teams and streamline how work gets done. I’m excited to introduce a range of new products and capabilities in people analytics, task automation, employee development, and more, all designed to help HR focus on the strategic work that truly makes a difference across their organization.”

People Analytics: improved data insights

HR managers are often overwhelmed by scattered HR data and siloed systems. Personio’s Workforce Pulse survey found that 72% of HRDMs agreed that HR is a more data-centric function than it was in the past. This makes it challenging for HR teams to pull actionable insights to inform decisions, while data reconciliation can take time and lead to a disjointed view of HR data.

New features in People Analytics address these challenges to enable data-driven decision making, ensuring that it’s easy to use data within Personio’s ecosystem to understand the state of the workforce in real-time. These new product innovations empower HR managers to extract actionable insights from up to date data to drive strategies, people programs and resourcing discussions, while still enabling seamless consolidation of HR data into a reliable source.

Performance & Development: adaptable processes for people reviews

For HR managers, getting an overview of key employee performance data can feel like a disconnected struggle, while building a high-performance culture can often feel challenging. This means running reviews can be stressful, as traditional performance review processes are rigid and often don’t allow for candid feedback, which can help move the needle on better performance.

New innovations in Personio’s Performance & Development product make HR teams – and managers – more effective by giving them the ability to create processes that match their organization’s unique culture. This advancement means work is halved – HR Managers can adapt performance cycles on the go, with employee changes automatically surfaced and actioned in one click. Personio’s upgraded solution equips HR with structured yet highly adaptable processes for performance cycles, as well as enabling easy access for all stakeholders to actionable insights so they can make better and faster talent decisions.

As Nina Johansson, HR Manager at British Rowing, puts it: “Personio’s Performance & Development module has been really helpful because we can pull data from every performance cycle across the business into one place. It’s so much easier to see who’s done what and it’s standardized so we know what kind of questions are coming through. Plus we can get both peer-to-peer and bottom-up feedback.”

Workflow Automation: custom workflows and templates

HR teams have to deal with the admin overload of manually running hundreds of business processes across siloed systems and teams. To address these challenges, new features in Personio’s Workflow Automation solution enable HR teams to codify best-in-class business processes and run them at scale.

New Workflow Automation features include pre-built templates that standardize common business processes with intuitive and adjustable steps. Additional features include a tool that enables HR teams to design custom workflows that suit their business needs and a monitoring dashboard that helps them keep track of how their workflows are progressing. And, coming soon, a redesigned inbox that spotlights critical tasks with all of the details teams need to make quick decisions and keep workflows moving forward smoothly.

These updates and innovations come at a time when new customer data from Personio shows that HR teams using the platform experience on average a 39% improvement in HR productivity and an average 29% increase in HR cost savings. Organizations using Personio also saw an average monthly increase of 45% in employee time saving and a 20% improvement in employee satisfaction scores.²

For a detailed overview of What’s New with Personio this quarter, including product demo videos, please visit the website.

¹ Personio study: Workforce Pulse 2024: Solving talent and engagement challenges (published August 2024)

² Personio study: The Power of Personio Report (published August 2024)

About Personio:

Personio is the all-in-one HR platform that unlocks the power of people for small and medium-sized organizations. Trusted by over 12,000 organizations that together manage more than 1 million employees, Personio drives productivity for HR teams, managers and employees by improving HR processes and boosting employee experience. Our ever-evolving product makes Personio a clear choice for organizations looking to upgrade their people platform for now and the future.

Learn more about our product, or how to join our teams in Munich, London, Madrid, Dublin, Berlin, Barcelona, New York, Amsterdam and remotely, here: www.personio.com

Contacts

Press enquiries:

Personio SE & Co. KG



Matthew Tubbs



Communications Lead



E-Mail: press@personio.de

Firstlight Group



Ellie Rust / Alex McKie



Tel: + 44 (0) 7860 650 103 / +44 (0) 7943 457 798



E-Mail: personioteam@firstlightgroup.io