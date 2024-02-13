What is your ‘Reinvention Archetype’? Take a quiz and find out!

The Academic Leadership Group Announces New Research and Tools on How People Reinvent Their Lives and Careers





CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Academic Leadership Group (ALG), is excited to announce a new online tool that will help people who are reinventing their lives and careers to thrive.

It is estimated that most people will have 12 jobs in their lifetime, and almost a third of people aged 25 to 44 have considered making a career change within the past year. People change life direction for many reasons, including financial needs, downsizing and layoffs, and finding greater meaning and purpose in work.

The Reinvention Assessment™ is an online questionnaire that provides personalized insights and guidance to help people unlock their potential as they reinvent their lives and careers.

This assessment is based on three years of in-depth research. Through our research, we identified six different Reinvention Archetypes, each of which is characterized by its unique abilities and potential for growth.

To learn more and to try the assessment, please visit ReinventAndThrive.com.

About the Academic Leadership Group, Inc.

The Academic Leadership Group (ALG), founded in 2019, is a woman-owned consulting firm focused on providing coaching and organizational assessment services to universities. Our passion is to partner with organizations desiring to unleash the potential of their mission and people and to bring humanity to this work. We build partnerships grounded in these values: We put people and relationships first. We meet our clients where they are and partner over the long term. We work with our clients to balance the important and the urgent and to succeed at both. We celebrate learning and excellence. For more information about ALG and its services, please visit www.academicleadershipgroup.com.

Contacts

Media:



Academic Leadership Group, Inc.



Jennifer K. Stine, Ph.D.



jenny@academicleadershipgroup.com

+1-617-359-5623