WEX to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PORTLAND, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX), the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, today announced that it will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:





On Wednesday, May 15, WEX’s Senior Vice President of Global Investor Relations, Steve Elder, will present at the Barclays Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum at approximately 4:10 PM ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available live on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://ir.wexinc.com, or through the following address: https://cc.webcasts.com/barc002/051524a_js/?entity=8_4SYYBJF.

On Tuesday, May 21, WEX’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Melissa Smith, will present at the JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference at approximately 5:05 PM ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available live on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://ir.wexinc.com, or through the following address: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc24/sessions/51258-wex-inc/webcast.

For those unable to listen to the live webcasts, an audio replay of both Conferences will also be available on the Company’s website for up to 90 days.

About WEX

WEX (NYSE: WEX) is the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business. WEX has created a powerful ecosystem that offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. Through its rich data and specialized expertise in simplifying benefits, reimagining mobility and paying and getting paid, WEX aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.wexinc.com.

