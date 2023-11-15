Home Business Wire WEX to Present at the UBS Global Technology Conference
PORTLAND, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX), the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Jagtar Narula, will present at the UBS Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at approximately 2:15 PM ET.


A webcast of the presentation will be available live on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://ir.wexinc.com, or through the following address: https://cc.webcasts.com/ubsx001/112823a_js/?entity=6_3PHQ6WK. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an audio replay will also be available on the Company’s website.

About WEX

WEX (NYSE: WEX) is the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business. WEX has created a powerful ecosystem that offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. Through its rich data and specialized expertise in simplifying benefits, reimagining mobility and paying and getting paid, WEX aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.wexinc.com.

Contacts

News media contact:
WEX

Julie Lydon, 415-816-9397

Julie.Lydon@wexinc.com

Investor contact:
WEX

Steve Elder, 207-523-7769

Steve.Elder@wexinc.com

