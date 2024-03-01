Home Business Wire WEX to Present at 45th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference
WEX to Present at 45th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

PORTLAND, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX), the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, today announced that its Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Melissa Smith, will present at the 45th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at approximately 10:25 AM ET.


A webcast of the presentation will be available live on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://ir.wexinc.com, or through the link here. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an audio replay will also be available on the Company’s website for up to 90 days.

About WEX

WEX (NYSE: WEX) is the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business. WEX has created a powerful ecosystem that offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. Through its rich data and specialized expertise in simplifying benefits, reimagining mobility and paying and getting paid, WEX aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.wexinc.com.

Media:
WEX

Julie Lydon, 415-816-9397

Julie.Lydon@wexinc.com

Investors:
WEX

Steve Elder, 207-523-7769

Steve.Elder@wexinc.com

