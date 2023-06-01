<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
WEX to Host Benefits Investor Event Today

PORTLAND, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WEX (NYSE: WEX), the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, will host its previously announced Benefits Investor Event today beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET and concluding at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET. Melissa Smith, WEX’s Chair, Chief Executive Officer, and President, and other members of the WEX leadership team will provide an in-depth review of the Benefits segment, including the product set, growth drivers, and financial profile.

Webcast Details

Investors and other interested parties can register to attend virtually at https://wex-benefits-ir-event-virtual.open-exchange.net/registration. The accompanying slide presentation will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of the WEX website at https://ir.wexinc.com approximately one hour prior to the event. A replay will also be available on the WEX website following the event for no fewer than three months.

About WEX

WEX (NYSE: WEX) is the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business. WEX has created a powerful ecosystem that offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. Through its rich data and specialized expertise in simplifying benefits, reimagining mobility and paying and getting paid, WEX aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.wexinc.com.

Contacts

News media:
WEX

Julie Lydon, 415-816-9397

Julie.Lydon@wexinc.com

Investor:
WEX

Steve Elder, 207-523-7769

Steve.Elder@wexinc.com

