WEX to Host Benefits Investor Event Today

PORTLAND, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WEX (NYSE: WEX), the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, will host its previously announced Benefits Investor Event today beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET and concluding at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET. Melissa Smith, WEX’s Chair, Chief Executive Officer, and President, and other members of the WEX leadership team will provide an in-depth review of the Benefits segment, including the product set, growth drivers, and financial profile.

Investors and other interested parties can register to attend virtually at https://wex-benefits-ir-event-virtual.open-exchange.net/registration. The accompanying slide presentation will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of the WEX website at https://ir.wexinc.com approximately one hour prior to the event. A replay will also be available on the WEX website following the event for no fewer than three months.

