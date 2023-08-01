WEX Releases Third Environmental, Social, and Governance Report Chronicling Progress and Providing a Glimpse into Future Sustainability Endeavors

The ESG report demonstrates a continued devotion to maintaining a culture that reflects the company’s core values, leading the mixed-fleet transition, managing its environmental footprint, and improving the welfare of communities across the countries where WEX operates.

PORTLAND, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WEX (NYSE: WEX), the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, today published its third annual environmental, social, and governance (ESG) report. The report captures WEX’s ongoing ESG strategy and performance throughout 2022 across a team that has grown to more than 6,600 employees in 16 countries.









This report organizes WEX’s efforts around its four core strategic ESG pillars – People and Culture, Environmental Innovation, Environmental Stewardship, and Social Impact – supplemented by key governance practices.

“In the wake of changes in our economies, businesses, and communities over the last three years, WEX and our global customers and partners have continually adapted and evolved, and we aim to support them as they embrace initiatives such as transitioning to electric vehicles or educating consumers about the value of Health Savings Accounts,” said Melissa Smith, Chair and CEO, WEX. “Executing a robust ESG strategy is embedded throughout our culture, driving long-term business success while making a positive impact. Our Board of Directors and executive leadership team provide dedicated oversight, ensuring WEX’s position as a responsible and successful leader.”

