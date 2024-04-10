Home Business Wire WEX Inc. to Release First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on April 25,...
WEX Inc. to Release First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on April 25, 2024

PORTLAND, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX), the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, today announced it will report first quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25, 2024. From WEX, Melissa Smith, Chair, Chief Executive Officer, and President, and Jagtar Narula, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that morning at 10:00 AM ET to discuss the Company’s results.


The conference call will be webcast live online and may be accessed through the investor relations section of the WEX website, www.wexinc.com. The live conference call may also be accessed by dialing +1-888-596-4144 or +1-646-968-2525. The passcode number is 2902800.

A replay of the live webcast will be available on the Company’s website or by dialing +1-800-770-2030 or +1-609-800-9909, conference ID number 2902800, beginning approximately two hours after the webcast. The replay will be available through May 25, 2024.

About WEX

WEX (NYSE: WEX) is the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business. WEX has created a powerful ecosystem that offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. Through its rich data and specialized expertise in simplifying benefits, reimagining mobility and paying and getting paid, WEX aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.wexinc.com.

