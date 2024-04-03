WEX Hosts Tennis Legend Venus Williams at SPARK 2024

Tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams and WEX CEO Melissa Smith to inspire nearly 1,000 industry leaders who convene at the annual customer and partner conference to better understand WEX’s offerings

PORTLAND, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX), the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, will welcome tennis champion Venus Williams, one of the most inspiring figures in the history of sports and an accomplished businessperson at WEX SPARK 2024, taking place in Orlando on April 8-10. The annual learning and networking event will include keynote remarks from WEX executives such as CEO Melissa Smith, feature Smith in conversation with Williams, and offer breakout opportunities so industry leaders can focus on how to grow their business by harnessing innovative technologies and emerging trends meant to simplify payments, fleet and mobility management, and benefits administration.





“Venus Williams’ journey of success – a mix of grit, resilience, innovation, and perseverance – promises to invigorate SPARK attendees. This discussion comes at a time when WEX and industry leaders explore how to identify new opportunities and maintain efficiency in the face of unyielding global and economic shifts over the past four years,” said Melissa Smith, WEX’s Chair, CEO, and President. “SPARK is poised to once again provide solutions, celebrate customer and partner achievements, foster collaboration, and above all, offer a spark for innovation.”

With seven Grand Slam titles, five Wimbledon championships, and four Olympic gold medals, tennis champion Venus Williams took the world of tennis by storm, achieving the top-ranked position, breaking countless records, and winning numerous championships. But there is even more to Williams, including multiple successful design and business ventures such as: V Starr, a full-service commercial and residential design firm, Happy Viking, a plant-based protein company, and her most recent endeavor, Palazzo, an AI-powered interior design platform.

Leveraging the collective strengths of WEX customers, which includes leaders from Fortune 1000 companies plus small and medium businesses looking to differentiate and optimize, WEX SPARK 2024 will feature insights from Williams, Smith, and experts in payments, financial technology, product innovation, business-to-business transactions, human resources benefits administration, and vehicle fleet and mobility management.

Attendees will gain essential knowledge about WEX solutions and emerging business trends through meaningful networking, innovative learning, and strategic discussions including:

Keynote remarks from Smith and other WEX executives who will share WEX’s vision, strategies, and an overview of innovations to help attendees shape their business growth plans.

Keynote remarks from Williams who will inspire and energize attendees with stories about being a tennis champion and successful serial entrepreneur, best-selling author, and a legendary activist for equality.

General, breakout, and spotlight sessions that will showcase the capabilities of WEX’s software and payments offerings in employee benefits, fleet management, travel, fintech, and corporate payments. Deep dive sessions will showcase product features and functionalities, and best practices for getting more out of WEX solutions.

“SPARK provides inspiring and relevant content, and it serves as an empowering experience for C-suite executives, benefits administrators, OTR operators, travel and tourism professionals, and fleet and mobility managers,” said Robert Deshaies, WEX’s Chief Operating Officer of the Americas. “We look forward to welcoming Venus Williams and our WEX community to learn, network, celebrate, and share more about how our flexible technology solutions, services, and resources can simplify the business of running a business.”

WEX SPARK 2024 will be held at Hyatt Regency Orlando. Agenda and other event information, including registration details for current WEX customers and business leaders from around the globe, are available at https://www.wexspark.com/. Highlights and news announcements from the event will be shared in real time via Twitter #WEXSPARK2024.

WEX SPARK 2024 is sponsored by several strategic partners, including Mastercard, Visa, and Coherent Solutions.

About WEX

WEX (NYSE: WEX) is the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business. WEX has created a powerful ecosystem that offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. Through its rich data and specialized expertise in simplifying benefits, reimagining mobility, and paying and getting paid, WEX aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.wexinc.com.

