Wevr Launches Shared Experience Engine™

Turn-Key Solution Addresses Growing Demand for Immersive Location-Based Experiences.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#immersive--Wevr, a creative development and production studio specializing in XR interactive and immersive experiences, today announced the launch of its Shared Experience Engine, marking a significant advancement in location-based entertainment. Building on a decade of innovation in immersive technology, Wevr's new engine moves XR experiences into a new category of entertainment where groups of up to 100 people can step into virtual worlds, interact and experience an immersive story together. They also announced the opening of the Wevr LA XR Lab, an R&D and innovation lab in Los Angeles, in collaboration with HTC VIVE, where they will showcase the capabilities of the new engine.

"Our Shared Experience Engine represents a huge leap forward in how Wevr delivers immersive experiences in public spaces," said Neville Spiteri, CEO of Wevr. "XR experiences can now be enjoyed with friends and family in venues across cities and neighborhoods around the world. Similar to going to the movie theater, but having a compelling, engaging interactive experience with your friends in a way that is not possible in your own home. This is the new cinema."

Wevr’s new engine is a comprehensive solution for IP, brands and venue owners interested in creating and deploying large-scale virtual shared experiences. The technology enables visitors to collectively explore richly detailed immersive virtual worlds, interact with responsive environments, and engage in communal immersive storytelling experiences. This opens new possibilities for entertainment venues, museums, retail spaces, and any location seeking to offer next-generation immersive experiences, and can scale from intimate venue spaces to massive entertainment complexes, maintaining the fidelity of the experience regardless of participant count.

Wevr has consistently defined the cutting edge of immersive story design. This launch builds on a decade of Wevr’s XR innovation on pioneering projects like TheBlu, Gnomes & Goblins, The Matrix and Harry Potter with Warner Brothers. Early versions of the engine’s capabilities were demonstrated at the Harry Potter flagship retail store in NYC, where visitors explored the Wizarding World while interacting with friends and family, an experience which consistently sold out. Wevr has also collaborated with entertainment visionaries like Jon Favreau, Reggie Watts, Phil Tippett, John Gaeta, and Paul Allen, consistently pushing the boundaries of what's possible in immersive entertainment.

Demonstrations are available by appointment here.

About Wevr

Wevr is a leading interactive immersive studio. We collaborate with IP and brand owners and artists to co-create immersive experiences and spatial applications. Wevr’s expertise includes interactive real-time 3D, Spatial/XR, Simulations, Immersive video and Generative AI. Wevr was recognized on Fast Company’s list of "Top 10 Most Innovative companies in AR/VR.” Wevr’s world class leadership team is composed of repeat successful technology entrepreneurs, veteran AAA game developers, and award winning artists and storytellers. Investors include HTC and Epic Games.

Amanda Orr for Wevr

amanda@wevr.com

202-459-1304