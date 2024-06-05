Wevr Announces New $3.5 Million Investment from HTC and Epic Games

Pioneer in Immersive Experiences Prepares for Next Generation Devices

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#anthonybatt—Wevr, a creative development and production studio devoted to interactive and spatial experiences, today announced $3.5 million in new funding from HTC Corp. and Epic Games. Original backers of Wevr, HTC and Epic are adding to their investment as Wevr expands its Virtual Studio technology and real-time 3D production capabilities. Advances in spatial computing and new headset technology have created unprecedented opportunities and demand for brands to engage communities creatively. As a pioneer XR studio developing state of the art immersive experiences for the last decade, Wevr is now poised to lead the evolution of spatial content creation and service brands worldwide.





“Wevr is an incredibly creative company with a command of XR technology. They are the ones to beat in this space,” said Cher Wang, CEO of HTC Corp. “We share the founders’ mission and passion for creating high quality spatial content and bringing immersive experiences to the next level on premium XR systems.”

“Wevr is a long-time leader in immersive content creation,” said Kim Libreri, Epic Games CTO. “We are excited to see how they take their Virtual Studio platform and Unreal Engine expertise forward to develop next-generation spatial experiences.”

Wevr cofounders Neville Spiteri, co-creator of the seminal VR title TheBlu, Anthony Batt, who previously ran Katalyst studios in partnership with Ashton Kutcher, and Marcel Samek, formerly CTO at Electronic Arts, continue to lead the studio forward, combining their deep technology and creative backgrounds. Wevr has produced some of the most groundbreaking, fully immersive and location-based experiences of the past decade including Harry Potter VR with Warner Brothers, TheBlu immersive ocean franchise, brand experiences with Google, Samsung and Universal, and collaborations with Jon Favreau, Deepak Chopra and Run The Jewels.

“The value-add of engaging demanding fans and brand communities with interactive immersive experiences is more evident than ever,” said Neville Spiteri. “We were pioneers in the space with the first generation of headsets, and are excited to lead in this next wave and produce the most compelling experiences for entertainment and non entertainment brands alike.”

Additionally, Wevr announced that veteran transmedia executive Tim Dillon has joined the leadership team as EVP Business Development. Dillon has extensive experience in interactive & immersive media, experiential & emerging technologies, including at Media.Monks and Moving Picture Company (MPC).

Wevr is developing spatial products on Apple Vision Pro, HTC Vive, Meta Quest and other devices and screen formats, leveraging their Virtual Studio technology. For more information, visit www.wevr.com

About Wevr

Wevr is a leading interactive studio. We collaborate with brands and co-create immersive experiences and spatial apps. Wevr’s expertise includes interactive real-time 3D, Spatial/XR, Generative AI, Simulations and Immersive video. Wevr was recognized on Fast Company’s list of “Top 10 Most Innovative companies in AR/VR.” Wevr’s world class leadership team is comprised of repeat successful technology entrepreneurs, veteran AAA game developers, and award winning artists and storytellers. Investors include HTC and Epic Games.

Contacts

Amanda Orr for Wevr



202-459-1304