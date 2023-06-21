WeVideo Showcases Latest Edtech Innovations at ISTELive 23

Classroom Multimedia Creation Leader Empowers Educators by Introducing Standards-Driven Assignment Ideas Library

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WeVideo, a cloud-based multimedia creation platform designed to transform learning through easy-to-use and accessible tools, will be attending the ISTELive 23 conference in Philadelphia from June 25 to 28. Exhibiting at booth #2350, the edtech leader will introduce and demo its recently launched standards-driven Assignment Ideas Library during the event. Additionally, WeVideo will share its latest e-book, “100+ Ways to Meet ISTE Standards with WeVideo,” chock-full of strategies for leveraging its multimedia creation technology to meet ISTE education standards in the classroom.





“With a focus on not only providing value-added video learning tools for students but also educators, our new Assignments Ideas Library offers ISTE Standards-aligned multimedia project concepts and serves as a much-needed time-saving tool for hardworking and overloaded teachers,” said WeVideo Chief Executive Officer, Krishna Menon. “Just like our video templates lay the groundwork for student creators to quickly start and execute projects, the assignments library provides the same convenience for teachers through seamless access to ready-made, interactive and customizable activities that are easily assigned to students in the WeVideo platform in just a few clicks—something educators deserve and will no doubt appreciate.”

Each project in WeVideo’s Assignment Ideas Library is complete with:

Key learning objectives

Aligned ISTE Standards

Sample outcome videos, student descriptors and teacher notes

Tips and tricks for assignment success

To leverage this new platform feature, teachers simply click on the “Assignment Ideas” tab in WeVideo’s Classroom space and search for projects that are aligned to various curriculum needs. With previewing capabilities embedded, educators can seamlessly browse WeVideo’s collection of pre-built content; watch sample videos; and read student descriptors or teacher notes to further determine whether the assignment fits the desired learning objectives. Certain lesson plans even include pre-selected media and “building block” templates designed to help students conceptualize and plan for the project, especially those using multimedia creation tools for the first time. Once an assignment has been selected, teachers can customize and edit as needed, and after the project is tailored to the teacher’s liking, it’s ready to be published for student use.

Additionally, WeVideo will share its free e-book which provides 100+ tips and tricks for meeting ISTE Standards. This quintessential guide is loaded with practical, engaging standards-aligned strategies driven by WeVideo’s interactive platform for students and educators. Similar to the assignments library, the e-book was created to empower effective instruction and provides use cases, as well as tips and tricks for meeting important ISTE criteria through multimedia creation and learning.

Find out why two-thirds of the top 100 school districts in the U.S. along with thousands of K-12 institutions in 50+ countries around the globe are already leveraging WeVideo’s powerful edtech to foster student engagement, improve learning outcomes with sticky learning and simplify educators’ lives by visiting booth #2350 at #ISTELive23. To learn more, visit: https://www.wevideo.com/.

About WeVideo: WeVideo is the leading cloud-based multimedia creation platform, revolutionizing learning experiences in classrooms worldwide. Trusted by over two-thirds of the top 100 school districts in the U.S. and thousands of K-12 and higher education institutions in 50+ countries, WeVideo empowers educators and students with its robust editing, collaboration and sharing capabilities. In 2022, WeVideo acquired PlayPosit, adding interactive video capabilities to further enhance engagement, content retention and productivity for learners of all ages. This integration allows educators to create dynamic and interactive video assignments, promoting active student participation, comprehension and enhanced learning outcomes. WeVideo’s user-friendly platform also significantly simplifies teachers’ lives and streamlines classroom management. With an intuitive interface and in-depth features, instructors can assign video projects, monitor student progress and provide timely feedback, all within the platform. Collaboration features enable seamless teamwork, simplified coordination and management of group projects. By providing a centralized platform for video creation, collaboration and assessment, WeVideo empowers teachers to maximize instructional time and focus on what matters most: Inspiring and engaging students. Connect with WeVideo on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Pinterest and explore the possibilities at www.wevideo.com.

About ISTE: The International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) is a nonprofit organization that works with the global education community to accelerate the use of technology to solve tough problems in education and inspire innovation. Its worldwide network believes in the potential technology holds to transform teaching and learning. ISTELive is one of the world’s most comprehensive edtech events, attended by a global contingent of education leaders, teachers, coaches, librarians/media specialists and more.

Editor’s Note: Members of the media interested in scheduling an interview with a WeVideo representative, please contact Leslie Licano at 949-733-8679 or leslie@beyondfifteen.com.

