WeVideo Appoints Kevin Knight as Chief Executive Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WeVideo, a cloud-based multimedia platform that allows users of all skill levels to capture, edit and share professional-looking video and interactive content, today announced a new chief executive officer to support and accelerate the company’s continued growth. Kevin Knight, a seasoned executive with extensive edtech software leadership experience, was selected to assume the role for his proven track record of enabling change, managing large teams, exceeding goals and charting strategic directions that yield strong organizational success.









Knight brings over 28 years of hands-on and diversified leadership experience spanning almost every role across sales and marketing, finance and consultative services. His most recent positions with global edtech leaders Blackbaud and Anthology, Inc., which operates in 88 countries, include chief operating officer, business unit president and general manager, SVP of customer success and VP of professional services. His experience positions him well to oversee WeVideo’s continued global expansion while deepening its penetration into existing markets.

“Kevin’s impressive reputation for creating optimal results for top edtech brands made him a very desirable candidate from day one,” said Dave Lahey, chief customer officer at WeVideo. “Not only does he deeply understand our sector and why our product is key to driving improved learning outcomes but also has a clear vision for delivering a solid customer- and employee-centric culture that supports a high-level, results-driven go-forward strategy. ”

Beyond his deep-rooted background in overseeing large edtech software teams, Knight has a proven track record for establishing robust customer-focused strategies, driving revenue, increasing profitability, delivering dynamic business development results and increasing organization-wide productivity levels and operational efficiencies. His passion for the product and its potential to revolutionize how video is created, edited and shared for educational and business benefits sets the tone for his leadership at WeVideo.

“When first approached about this exciting job opportunity, I was fully aware of WeVideo’s user-centric design concept and the undeniable fact that its unique and transformative product had a tangible value proposition that the K-12 education, higher learning and private enterprise sectors can all benefit from,” stated Knight. “These differentiators are the bedrock of our strong posture in the market today—and my goal as CEO is to deliver platform advancements and growth that allow WeVideo to reach and support even more users.”

Knight’s unwavering commitment to enhancing WeVideo’s culture and delivering unparalleled customer delight and service excellence at every touchpoint reinforces the company’s trajectory towards greater success, and more importantly, its potential to positively impact the lives of countless users worldwide.

About WeVideo: WeVideo is the leading cloud-based multimedia creation platform revolutionizing video creation experiences worldwide. Trusted by over two-thirds of the top 100 school districts in the U.S. and by thousands of higher education institutions and private sector enterprises in over 50 countries, WeVideo empowers users with robust editing, collaboration and sharing capabilities. In 2022, WeVideo acquired PlayPosit, adding interactive video capabilities to further enhance engagement, content retention and productivity for its diverse customer base. This integration allows users to create dynamic and interactive video projects and promotes active user participation, comprehension and enhanced outcomes. With an intuitive interface and robust functionality, WeVideo enables seamless collaboration and teamwork while offering a centralized multimedia creation platform that empowers users to maximize their time and inspire with compelling, engaging and easy-to-build content. Connect with WeVideo on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Pinterest and explore the possibilities at www.wevideo.com.

