Westwater Resources Supports Tariff Increase on Imported Chinese Graphite

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), an energy technology and battery-grade natural graphite company (“Westwater” or the “Company”), supports the recently announced 10% increase in Chinese import tariffs affecting natural graphite.

The tariff increase effective March 4, 2025 follows the previous round of 10% tariff increases imposed by the U.S. on all goods originating from China on February 4, 2025. With this new increase, imported Chinese natural graphite tariffs now total 45%. The pending trade case that is currently under review by the International Trade Commission, with updates expected in May 2025, could potentially further increase graphite tariffs up to a level of 920%.

Jon Jacobs, Westwater’s Chief Commercial Officer, commented, “Increased import tariffs on natural graphite are spurring demand for U.S.-produced anode material. With each tariff announcement, automaker and cellmaker companies seeking to capitalize on the U.S. EV market are increasingly concluding that off-take deals with U.S. producers like Westwater are the surest way to avoid import tariffs – from any country – over the long-term. Westwater remains ready and well-positioned to help its customers lock in stable, predictable supply agreements for battery-grade natural graphite.”

About Westwater Resources, Inc.

Westwater Resources is an energy technology company that is focused on developing battery-grade natural graphite. Westwater Resources’ primary project is the Kellyton Graphite Processing Plant that is under construction in east-central Alabama. In addition, Westwater Resources’ Coosa Graphite Deposit is the largest and most advanced natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States — and is located across 41,965 acres (~17,000 hectares) in Coosa County, Alabama. For more information, visit westwaterresources.net.

