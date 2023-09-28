Westlake Direct Ignites Car Buying with Digital Financing Innovation

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Westlake Direct, a leader in the direct-to-consumer digital automotive finance space, launches “Buy Now” digital financing to enhance and streamline the car buying experience.





Westlake Direct’s “Buy Now” program allows buyers to get pre-qualified, matched with inventory, and complete all the necessary vehicle purchase paperwork online without having to step foot into a dealership. The application will be examined by a Westlake Direct concierge, who will then collaborate with the dealer to conclude the sale and, depending on the demands of the customer, either schedule delivery of the vehicle or in store pick up. The turnaround time for this process can be as quick as one day, providing a hassle-free experience for customers, while simultaneously providing dealers with a steady stream of pre-arranged finance deals.

“At Westlake Direct, our dedication lies in reimagining the landscape of vehicle financing to suit the demands of the digital era”, says Ralph Ontiveros, Vice President of Westlake Direct. “Our innovative platform empowers customers with greater control transparency, and convenience throughout the financing process in collaboration with our dealer partners.”

The overall goal of this digital financing process is to prioritize convenience, efficiency, and overall customer satisfaction. The program was launched in response to the influx of car buyers that turn to online platforms for vehicle purchasing. Westlake Direct started originating direct-to-consumer financing in 2018 through LoanCenter. For more information visit www.LoanCenter.com.

About Westlake Technology Holdings: Westlake Technology Holdings is an auto and finance technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with approximately $15 billion in assets under management. Westlake Financial (“Westlake”) originates indirect automotive retail installment contracts through a nationwide network of new and used automotive and power sports dealers. Westlake also offers credit facilities and commercial real estate loans through Westlake Capital Finance (WCF); portfolio servicing through Westlake Portfolio Management (WPM); floor plan lines of credit are provided through its Westlake Flooring Services division, www.WestlakeFlooringServices.com; shared cash flow auto lending through Westlake’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Western Funding Inc., a Nevada based auto lender; indirect automotive leasing for credit unions through Westlake’s subsidiary, Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA); dealer leads and direct-to-consumer auto loans are offered through Westlake Direct; consumer installment loans are offered through Westlake’s wholly-owned subsidiary LoanCenter, www.loancenter.com.

Contacts

David Goff, VP, Marketing



dgoff@westlakefinancial.com