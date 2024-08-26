Westinghouse Protests Czechia Nuclear Tender Decision

Reaffirms IP Protections and Export Control Obligations for Deployment of Westinghouse Technology

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Westinghouse Electric Company announced it has filed an appeal with the Czech Anti-Monopoly Office to protest the decision by CEZ to select Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) as the preferred bidder for the construction of two new nuclear reactors at the Dukovany power plant.





The tender required vendors to certify they possess the right to transfer and sublicense the nuclear technology offered in their bids to CEZ and local suppliers. KHNP’s APR1000 and APR1400 plant designs utilize Westinghouse-licensed Generation II System 80 technology. KHNP neither owns the underlying technology nor has the right to sublicense it to a third party without Westinghouse’s consent. Further, only Westinghouse has the legal right to obtain the required approval from the United States government to export its technology.

Westinghouse submitted a proposal to CEZ to deliver the advanced AP1000® reactor – the world’s only operating Generation III+ reactor with fully passive safety systems, modular construction design and the smallest footprint per MWe. In addition to unlawfully using U.S. technology, deploying the APR1000 over the AP1000 reactor would also export the creation of tens of thousands of Czech and U.S. clean energy jobs to Korea, including 15,000 jobs from Westinghouse’s home state of Pennsylvania.

Westinghouse will continue to vigorously defend its intellectual property rights and compliance with U.S. export control laws via the ongoing international arbitration and U.S. litigation, respectively. A decision in the arbitration is not expected before the second half of 2025.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear and other clean power technologies and services globally. Westinghouse supplied the world’s first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company’s technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world’s operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

