Westinghouse Announces New President of eVinci™ Microreactor Business

Experienced Nuclear Leader Jon Ball Named to Lead Next Phase of Global Deployment

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Westinghouse Electric Company has announced the appointment of Jon Ball as President, eVinci™ Microreactor, effective June 5, 2023. In this new role, Jon will establish Westinghouse’s standalone, global accelerator for our innovative eVinci microreactor technology, with a focus on advanced design, commercialization, manufacturing and deployment.





“Jon is a respected leader in the nuclear energy industry with 30 years of technical expertise and global experience across the nuclear lifecycle and, in particular, with advanced reactors,” said Patrick Fragman, Westinghouse President and Chief Executive Officer. “He is exceptionally qualified to drive exponential growth for Westinghouse’s eVinci microreactor business across the world.”

Most recently, Jon served in a series of executive leadership roles at GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, including Executive Vice President of Market Development and Executive Vice President of Advanced Nuclear, in which he led the development and commercial adoption of small modular reactor technology, as well as a partnership to deploy a sodium cooled fast reactor. Previously, Jon led Global Supply Chain and held several positions in its nuclear fuels and services businesses.

Jon began his professional career with Westinghouse as a project manager and then laboratory supervisor at the Hanford site, the U.S. government’s decommissioned nuclear product complex in southeastern Washington. Jon holds a bachelor’s degree and doctoral degree in Chemistry from Pacific Lutheran University and The Pennsylvania State University, respectively.

The eVinci microreactor will offer carbon-free, safe and scalable energy for a variety of applications, including remote mining, off-grid communities, defense facilities and data centers. Each eVinci microreactor is designed to provide approximately 5 megawatts of electricity / 15 megawatts of thermal power 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for eight-plus years without refueling and is 100 percent factory built, fueled and assembled before it is shipped in a container to any location.

The eVinci microreactor is one of the technologies in Westinghouse’s comprehensive and innovative technology portfolio. The eVinci microreactor, AP1000® reactor, AP300™ small modular reactor, Generation IV lead fast reactor (LFR) and Pumped-Thermal Energy Storage, together, create a blueprint for a carbon-free ecosystem that serves communities large and small with reliable, cost-effective electricity, district and process heat, and water desalination.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear and other clean power technologies and services globally. Westinghouse supplied the world’s first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company’s technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world’s operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

media@westinghouse.com