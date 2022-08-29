Home Business Wire WestFax Announces New Integration With PaperCut
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudfax–WestFax announced today the launch of its new fax integration for PaperCut MF.

It’s the first time a third-party fax provider has worked with PaperCut’s Developer Relations team to create a custom plug-in for the PaperCut MF platform.

“WestFax is excited to offer this new integration option with PaperCut,” says Barry Clark, WestFax president, and founder. “Our customers can now enjoy the ease of integration PaperCut offers with the WestFax world-class TDM fax platform.”

Now any customer already using or looking to use WestFax or PaperCut MF have a simplified, secure way to integrate printing and faxing workflows.

“It was great to partner with the WestFax development team and help them develop this integration,” says Alec Clews, senior developer relations advocate at PaperCut. “A big thank you to WestFax for their invaluable feedback that enabled us to create a much better developer experience.”

To schedule a demo visit: https://www.papercut.com/discover/integrations-and-customizations/integrations/

About WestFax

WestFax provides Secure Cloud Fax and Workflow Integration Solutions to regulated industries. Its HIPAA Compliant Fax Solutions, Multi-function printer integrations, EHR integrations, Document workflow solutions, Fax API integrations, and mobile fax apps are used by healthcare organizations worldwide and can be found in nearly every Fortune 100 healthcare company.

About PaperCut

Since 1998, PaperCut has helped 115 million users in 195 countries save trillions of pages of paper. With PaperCut in their print environment, IT managers solve their nagging print problems once and for all. How? Its software solutions are cross-platform and vendor-neutral. That means they work with any printer and any operating system. Plus, they feature ground-breaking technology such as Mobility Print, secure print release, and rich reporting tools.

